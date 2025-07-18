  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Bo Bichette picks a side as Dustin Poirier faces Max Holloway in retirement fight at UFC 318

Bo Bichette picks a side as Dustin Poirier faces Max Holloway in retirement fight at UFC 318

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 18, 2025 22:42 GMT
Bo Bichette picks a side as Dustin Poirier faces Max Holloway in retirement fight at UFC 318
Bo Bichette picks a side as Dustin Poirier faces Max Holloway in retirement fight at UFC 318 [Image Source: Getty]

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is an avid combat sports fan, having attended events live from the arena during the offseason. Bichette recently revealed who he will cheer for in the upcoming UFC 318 main event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Ad

The PPV headliner features Max Holloway, defending his BMF title against Dustin Poirier, who will leave his gloves inside the Octagon after the fight. On Friday, Sportsnet interviewed Bo Bichette, asking him to pick who he would support.

"Obviously two great fighters, but I'm rooting for Max, " Bichette said. "I would love to see Max win. So, hopefully Max gets another shot, maybe at '[Ilia] Topuria or something like that. So, I'm rooting for Max."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In addition to Bo Bichette, the Toronto Blue Jays organization also supports Holloway, as they gave him a team jersey with the number 10. Holloway won the interim featherweight title by defeating Anthony Pettis in Toronto at UFC 206 in December 2016.

Folllowing the victory, Holloway proclaimed the city the 10th island, as many Hawaiians have relocated there. Holloway is a Hawaiian, born in Honolulu.

Ad

Nonetheless, the event is catered to Poirier's retirement as it is in his home state, Lafayette. Poirier is a native, and the UFC returned to hold an event in the state after over ten years, specifically to give "The Diamond" a fitting farewell.

The fight will be the third between Poirier and Holloway. "The Diamond" is 2-0 against "Blessed." After defeating Holloway by submission in his promotional debut at UFC 143, Poirier defeated him by decision at UFC 236 to become the interim lightweight champion.

Ad

Like Bo Bichette mentioned, a victory for Holloway would potentially give him a crack at the lightweight title, currently held by Ilia Topuria. Holloway has a history with Topuria, having lost to him in a featherweight title fight at UFC 308.

Bo Bichette makes an ideal UFC fighter with Blue Jays players

Bo Bichette won't likely be able to watch UFC 318 as it is on the same time as the Blue Jays' series finale against the San Francisco Giants at the Rogers Centre. However, the MMA fan in him will eagerly be looking at the results.

Ad

On Monday, Sportsnet interviewed Bichette, where the shortstop was asked to connect specific fighting skills with his Blue Jays teammates to make a hypothetical ideal fighter. The five skills are power, speed, fight IQ, grappling, and durability.

He picked Yimi Garcia, the 34-year-old reliever from the Dominican Republic, for his power. For speed, he went with versatile utility man Ernie Clement. When it came to fight IQ, Bichette chose himself.

Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho earned the nod for grappling, while 40-year-old ace Max Scherzer was picked for his durability.

Ad
Ad

Bo Bichette's last live appearance for a UFC fight was in December. Bichette, among many notable MLB superstars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso, was at the Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch the fight night event headlined by Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley.

Notably, the event also marked the hard launch of his new look. Bichette surprised fans by debuting a dramatic change. His signature long hair was gone, replaced by a sharp, short cut that left many doing a double-take.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications