Bo Bichette's best bet is landing Willy Adames' Giants deal, says Blue Jays insider

Shortstop Bo Bichette is still awaiting extension talks with the Toronto Blue Jays. He's coming off an injury-plagued and disappointing 2024 season, which was the worst of his career since making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019.

While Bichette struggled, his teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a breakout year, establishing himself as one of the league’s best hitters with a spectacular performance.

Now, with both players set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, the Blue Jays attempted to negotiate a contract extension with Guerrero Jr., but talks were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Bichette is still waiting for discussions about a potential extension. Addressing the situation, MLB reporter Keegan Matheson said (starting at 3:15):

"Let’s go back one year. I would have been saying right now, OK, is Vlady a great hitter or is he a really good one? He hadn’t had that big 2024 yet."

"And a year ago, I would have been saying Bo Bichette is the most predictable, consistent player in this whole organization. He’s going to hit .300, he’s going to have an OPS of .810 every year. But 2024 changed all those conversations."

The 2024 season brought significant changes for both Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. MLB reporter Keegan Matheson suggested that Bichette could play out the upcoming season with the Blue Jays and potentially rebound from his struggles last year.

“With another big year. Maybe he gets back to that Willy Adames territory, I think would be a good comp to work with. But right now that's got to be a really tough evaluation both for Bo and the Blue Jays side. So I think it makes sense for him to play out this season as well,” Matheson added.

The Blue Jays insider compared Bichette’s situation with that of Willy Adames, who, after a strong 2024 season, signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in December.

Bo Bichette expressed his desire to stay with the Blue Jays long term

While discussing the lack of extension talks with the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette expressed his desire to stay with the team long-term.

"From my perspective, I'm happy and content with where I'm at. There are not many organizations that put in the effort that this one does. We'll see. … I'm here. I'm here to win," Bichette said.

The 26-year-old played only 81 games last season, hitting just four home runs and driving in 31 RBIs while posting a .225 batting average.

