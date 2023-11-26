Bo Bichette Trade: Top 5 landing spots for Blue Jays shortstop explored

Since signing with the Blue Jays in 2019, the athlete shortstop, Bo Bichette, has been an integral part of Toronto's roster, both in defense and offense. Bichette quickly grew into one of the most talented young SS in the MLB. Although his glove on the defense still needs some agility and finesse, his hitting has been in the top order of the hitting lineup.

As the Blue Jays attempt to make major roster changes ahead of the 2024 campaign, Bo Bichette has recently been the beneficiary of big trade moves. Nevertheless, the Jays will still avoid trading for their ace SS. Trade agreements do not appear all that unlikely because other ballclubs will come clawing at Bo, as Bichette's contract is set to expire in 2025, and he will be eligible for free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring the top 5 landing spots for Bo Bichette

#1 Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have been rumored to have had talks with Jays management about a possible trade deal involving Bichette. Chicago could be looking to trade for the 25-year-old SS but would have to lose several top picks for him. Although Dansby produced decent numbers at bat, his defense was immaculate, so Bichette wouldn't be signed as an SS but would have to make a positional change in defense.

Bichette is undoubtedly a stud as an average-defense shortstop (120 wRC+). But from the Cubs' perspective, a 120 wRC+ at third base is also quite amazing, particularly if Bichette's defense plays well there.

Since the Cubs already have two of the best middle infield defenders in baseball, if they were to acquire Bichette, it would be as a third baseman, and he would demand massive pay due to contractual differences.

#2 Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers were humiliated in the Wildcard series and had a mediocre regular season. Now, they lost their manager, Craig Counsell, as he took up his new job role with the Cubs. But Milwaukee understands the urgency to add some potent bats to their hitting lineup, and who better than Bo Bichette?

Willy Adames is set to hit free agency in 2025 and is three years older than Bichette; barring that fact, the Brewers can possibly trade for Bo since his slugging percentage, OBP and batting average have been better over the years when compared with Adames. Milwaukee can work around with both the star infielders, as they are versatile with their positional plays.

Expand Tweet

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

How can you leave the Dodgers when talking about trading for ace players? It would be absurd to make a move for him, and the Blue Jays couldn't reasonably consider an offer unless the Dodgers were prepared to deliver many big league-caliber players in exchange.

Moving on from Bichette would be insane, even though Los Angeles has the prospect capital to keep Ross Atkins from hanging off the phone during talks right away. LA can definitely benefit from his searing talents in the infield, and he can become an integral part of the top-hitting lineup involving Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

#4 Chicago White Sox

The White Sox denied their ace SS Tim Anderson a player or club contract, thereby making him a free agent earlier this offseason. To address the situation of a defensive player lacking in the infield this offseason, the White Sox can go after Bo Bichette with an outrageous deal.

Moreover, the Sox have been abysmal with their hitting, and the roster just doesn't get going as they used to. With a strong need for a new bat and a reliable face in the infield for defense, Bo Bichette could be targeted by Chicago in a multi-player trade deal to ease up on the signing fee.

#5 Los Angeles Angels

The Halos will be losing their star two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, this offseason. The infield looks lax and old, which has been evident in recent seasons. The Angles are in dire need of addressing the situation in the infield, and Bo Bichette can be the right candidate for them this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.