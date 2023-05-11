The San Diego Padres have not lived up to expectations so far. They were one of the most hyped teams coming out of the offseason by bringing in guys like Xander Bogaerts to man the shortstop position.

Going into Friday, they have compiled a 19-19 record, which places them in third place in the National League West. Most baseball heads had them picked to run away with the division, but that has not been the case.

The Padres are coming off a game where they let the Minnesota Twins rally to score three runs in the seventh inning to win the game 5-3. The team's performance is starting to get to manager Bob Melvin who was animated in the postgame press conference.

"We have guys that can perform better," said Bob Melvin.

Melvin was ejected in Thursday's loss for arguing the strike zone and is fed up with his team blowing leads late in the game. He knows the talent on his roster and knows they're a much better team than they are showing.

The San Diego Padres lineup is full of stars. The team's core comprises Manny Machado, Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto. Those four players can change the game's tune with their bats. There's no reason the Padres shouldn't dominate the league with the talent level on their roster.

San Diego Padres need to get their bats hot

The San Diego Padres need to hit the ball better. In Thursday's game, five batters failed to get a hit. You can't win many games with that many players failing to record a hit. They left six runners on base in their Thursday loss.

Their lack of offense has gotten to Yu Darvish. He's 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA, not getting much run support. He pitched in Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins, going six innings and striking out seven batters while giving up two runs. He didn't pitch poorly. He didn't have much run support from his team.

This is the time for the Padres to turn it around. Plenty of baseball remains to be played, as we're only just over a month into the season.

They have a real test coming up with weekend series with the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. If they come out and take the series, they could make up some room between them and the Dodgers in the division.

