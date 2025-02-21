Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was struck on the head by a fierce line drive from Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday in the opening Cactus League game. Miller was seemingly emerged unharmed from the incident but was taken off the field for further medical observation.

Bobby Miller posted a message of gratitude on social media to his well-wishers, signalling that no significant damage was detected. His girlfriend Natalie Loureda reacted, praising his courage.

Natalaia IG (Image Source: Instagram)

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Really means a lot. Scary moment I’m good! All praise to the man above," Bobby Miller posted on X. "Can’t wait to get back on the mound."

"My gladiator," Natalie Loureda responded to the message on her Instagram account.

The Dodgers were ahead 3-0 when Bobby Miller was brought in to start the top of the third inning. On a 2-1 count, Cubs first baseman Michael Busch squared off to a breaking ball and drilled a line drive with an exit velocity of almost 106 mph straight back at the pitcher. The ball crashed off his forehead, but Miller was able to get up by himself after a few minutes.

The Cubs opened their account as a result of the base hit and added five more runs before the inning was over. The Dodgers failed to contain the opposition as they lost 12-4.

Bobby Miller and Natalie Loureda attended UFC 311 in California

Miller was picked up the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (Image Source: IMAGN)

Miller and his girlfriend Natalie Loreda share a common passion for mixed martial arts.

Loureda is a trained martial artist and a profound UFC afficionado. Meanwhile, her sister Valerie, also known by her stage name Lola Vice in WWE's NXT, competed in Bellator. Natalie didn't compete professionally but provides insights and predictions due to her deep knowledge and passion for the sport.

Miller and Loureda attended UFC 311 together last month at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 28. Loureda correctly predicted the victory of Jiri Prochazka over Jamahal Hill in the light heavyweight category. She also picked Uma Nurmagomedov to win his bantamweight title bout, but he ended up losing to Merab Dvalishvili by unianimous decision.

