  • Bobby Miller's girlfriend gives 1-word reaction to Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira PPV main card

Bobby Miller's girlfriend gives 1-word reaction to Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira PPV main card

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:07 GMT
Bobby Miller
Bobby Miller's girlfriend gives 1-word reaction to Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira PPV main card [Image Source: Getty]

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is an avid martial artist. The second of three daughters, Loureda, trained in Taekwondo from a very young age. Due to her interest in martial arts, Loureda often covers sporting events related to combat sports.

On Sunday, the UFC officially announced the main card of their upcoming PPV event, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Miller's girlfriend re-shared the UFC's post on her Instagram story and showed her excitement for the event with a one-word reaction.

"Wowwww," Loureda wrote in the caption.
Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. The main event is a rematch of UFC 313, where Ankalaev won the title from Pereira with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event of the PPV is a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili had already defended the title twice in 2025, first against Umar Nurmagomedov in January and then against Sean O'Malley in June.

On the other hand, Sandhagen last fought in the main event of UFC Des Moines, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo, the former two-time flyweight champion, by TKO.

The featured bout of the main card is an exciting light heavyweight matchup between Jiri Prochazka, a former champion, and Khalil Rountree, a former title challenger.

A middleweight bout between Abusupiyan Magomedov and Joe Pyfer opens the PPV main card, followed by a featherweight matchup between Josh Emmett and Youssef Zalal.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend reacts to Stephanie Vaquer's victory

On Saturday, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky to win the vacant WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Naomi had previously vacated it due to maternity leave, and Vaquer earned the title shot by winning a Battle Royal.

With the victory, Vaquer became the first Chilean and South American woman to win a WWE world championship. Reacting to the achievement, Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, shared an Instagra story of the news.

"So proud to be a latina," she captioned the post.
Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Bobby Miller's girlfriend's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Loureda has long been an admirer of professional wrestling, especially the WWE. Her older sister, Natalie, is signed to the WWE. Performing under the ring name Lola Vice, she competes in the NXT brand.

Before her WWE career, Natalie fought in the now-defunct Bellator MMA, a rival promotion of the UFC. A flyweight MMA fighter, she fought five times for the promotion, only losing once.

Edited by Safeer M S
