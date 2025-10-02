  • home icon
  Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda catches Magomed Ankalaev's attention at UFC media day

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda catches Magomed Ankalaev's attention at UFC media day

By Safeer M S
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:16 GMT
Natalie Loureda catches Magomed Ankalaev
Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda catches Magomed Ankalaev's attention at UFC media day [Image Source: Getty]

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, was at the T-Mobile Arena in connection with covering the upcoming PPV event, UFC 320. Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev headlines the PPV with Alex Pereira.

On Wednesday, Loureda shared a video on her Instagram story capturing a candid moment with Ankalaev. She was livestreaming from the UFC media day when the champion appeared in the background, walking away alongside his coach, Sukhrab Magomedov.

Spotting him, Loureda raised her hands in greeting, and Ankalaev responded with a smile and the same gesture. Notably, the UFC Embedded crew was following the champion.

Ankalaev won the light heavyweight title at UFC 313, defeating Pereira by unanimous decision. He currently has the second-longest win streak in UFC Light Heavyweight division history with nine victories, tied with Carlos Ulberg.

A victory for Ankalaev at UFC 320 will likely set up a matchup against Ulberg, who knocked out Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth last week. If not, the winner of Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr., who also fights on UFC 320, might get the chance.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda takes snaps with UFC stars

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, attended the media day of UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena, where she had the chance to meet Tatiana Suarez and Veronica Hardy, two female UFC fighters she admires.

On Wednesday, Loureda shared a selfie with Tatiana Suarez on her Instagram story. Suarez was there to support Patchy Mix, who is set to take on promotional newcomer Jakub Wikłacz at the early prelims.

"Met me superhero at UFC media day," she captioned the post.
Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

In another Instagram story, Loureda shared a snap of herself with Veronica Hardy, who is scheduled to take on Brogan Walker in the first fight of the event.

"Repping the Latinas this Saturday," Loureda captioned the post.
Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Loureda is a lifelong martial artist who has studied Taekwondo under the tutelage of her father. Her older sister, Valerie Loureda, is a former Bellator MMA flyweight fighter. Valerie is currently signed with WWE's NXT brand, competing under the ring name Lola Vice.

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Safeer M S
