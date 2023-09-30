Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first player in MLB history to have 30 homers, 10 triples, and 45 steals in a season

Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr. has made history this season. He has become the only player in MLB history to have at least 30 home runs, 10 triples, and 45 stolen bases in a single season.

Through 156 games, Witt Jr. has slashed .275/.317/.493 with 30 home runs, 10 triples, and 49 stolen bases. He is tied with Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll for most triples in the league.

That is quite impressive for somebody in his second season in the big leagues. Offensively, Bobby Witt Jr. has set career highs in nearly every category. The Royals were excited about his ceiling, and he may break through it.

His success caught the attention of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes owns a stake in the Royals organization and took to social media to congratulate the young slugger.

The Kansas City Royals are in good hands with Bobby Witt Jr.

While the Kansas City Royals struggled this season, Bobby Witt Jr. has not. He has been nearly the only bright spot for the club this season as they finish last in the American League Central.

Witt Jr. was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He originally committed to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma but forgone his commitment after getting drafted. He signed a $7.79 million deal and headed to the Arizona Fall League.

During the 2022 season, it was announced that he would be the team's starting third baseman. He hit over .250 that season with 20 home runs. This year, he has stepped up his game. In just six more games, he has hit 10 more home runs than he did the year prior.

Witt Jr. has become an exciting player to watch, and the Royals could not be more excited for his future.