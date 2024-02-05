Bobby Witt Jr. Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Royals infielder in 2024 following massive contract extension?

Bobby Witt Jr. is well on his way to becoming the future face of the MLB. The ultra-talented Kansas City Royals infielder will only be entering the third season of his MLB career, yet he has already proven himself to be one of the most electric talents in the league.

Expand Tweet

"The Royals locked up Bobby Witt Jr. for a long time" - @TalkinBaseball_

The 23-year-old from Colleyville, Texas has more than lived up to the hype placed on him after being selected with the second-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Last season for the Kansas City Royals, Witt Jr. set new career highs across the board, finishing the year with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, 49 stolen bases, and a .276 batting average.

If Witt Jr. can continue his growth and current trajectory at the major league level, there is no telling the heights that he might be able to reach. His stardom extends beyond just the MLB but also fantasy baseball where he has become a true category stuffer.

His combination of speed and power makes him one of the most coveted players in fantasy baseball with many projecting him to finish as one of the top players in the league. There is no denying that the Kansas City Royals star will be a major fantasy asset in 2024, the only question is how soon managers should draft him.

Bobby Witt Jr. could go as early as second overall in a number of fantasy baseball drafts

Heading into the 2024 fantasy baseball season, the consensus number-one pick has been Atlanta Braves superstar and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. Arguably the most exciting player in baseball, Acuna Jr. set the league on fire last season after hitting 41 home runs and recording 73 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

"Steamer only projects two players to hit 30+ home runs and steal 40+ bases: Ronald Acuña Jr. (duh) Bobby Witt Jr. Witt should be the consensus number two pick in fantasy baseball." - @FAmmiranteTFJ

Those numbers make him the unquestioned top pick heading into fantasy baseball drafts. However, who player should be selected after Ronald Acuna Jr. remains up for debate. This is where Bobby Witt Jr. could eventually find himself being selected in drafts, something fantasy managers will be happy with.

There is a legitimate case for Mookie Betts to be selected second overall in fantasy baseball drafts because of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. However, Witt Jr.'s stolen base potential makes him one of the most intriguing players in drafts because that category tends to be the hardest to fill. The key is taking Bobby Witt Jr. with any pick after number one overall and enjoying the rewards.

