Bobby Witt Jr. opens up about relationship with Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. recently shared thoughts about his friendship with Vinnie Pasquantino, who plays first base for the team. Witt Jr. and Pasquantino have been teammates since 2022.

Ad

Having signed a franchise record 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension last year, Witt Jr. is the face of the team. The 24-year-old had a career-best season in 2024, though he fell short in the American League MVP voting to Aaron Judge.

On the other hand, Pasquantino is a big personality in the clubhouse. In an interview with sportscaster Chris Rose, released on YouTube today, Witt Jr. shared details of having the team's first baseman as his roommate.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's been great overall. Uh, he eats all the leftovers that are needed," Witt Jr. said [12:19]. "We've been having fun. It's been great. He's been driving me to the field every day. So, good to have that. But yeah, he's been a great roommate. Keeps to himself, does his own thing, and then we play a little video games together, go to bed, wake up, repeat. So, he's been great."

Ad

Ad

The superstar shortstop disclosed that his teammate has an itch to play video games, though not as often. Interestingly, Witt Jr. disagreed when asked whether Pasquantino was hard to deal with when playing.

"Not really. He keeps it quiet. Yeah, he's not really a big yeller unless we're all playing together. But it's been overall great. Great roommate," Bobby Witt Jr. said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bobby Witt Jr. shares thoughts on his wife being friends with that of Vinnie Pasquantino

Like their husbands, Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie, and Vinnie Pasquantino's spouse Ryann are also close. Pasquantino had been married since December 2023, while Witt Jr. married his high school sweetheart in the offseason this past December.

In the aforementioned interview with Chris Rose, Witt Jr. shared that his wife has a good impression of Pasquantino. Moreover, he pointed out that she is friends with Pasquantino's wife, and the group shares a close bond.

Ad

"She's great. Uh, Vinnie's wife is one of my wife's best friends, so we have a great, yeah. So, Maggie and Ryann are great friends. And then, so yeah, we all are great, great friends, great group. And so, it's really fun to have that type of camaraderie with everyone," Witt Jr. said [13:43].

Bobby Witt Jr's wife is also an athlete. She played softball in college and now works as a certified fitness instructor. They married at the Dallas' Thompson Hotel on December 14, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback