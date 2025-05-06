Bobby Witt Jr. pulls off rare rookie card in epic trade with retired police officer

Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr. has been a lightning rod for his team the last few years. In 2024, he had his best season to date, finishing second in the American League MVP race.

This season, he has picked up right where he left off. Across 36 games, he is hitting .314/.389/.504 with 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases.

With his performance over the years, he has been one that card collectors have searched for and cherished. Luckily for him, he ran into one fan who was more than happy to give back to the slugger.

The Royals slugger met with a retired police officer who had one of his rookie cards, numbered to five. The two settled on a trade in which the retired police officer was more than happy to make.

He received two signed Victus model bats from Bobby Witt Jr. He also mentioned that he recently opened up a sports memorabilia shop where he would like to display his new bats.

Witt Jr. has long been collecting baseball cards. It was something he did growing up, but he got more invested during the COVID pandemic, and now he is a full-fledged member of the hobby.

The Royals slugger's card values could keep increasing if Bobby Witt Jr. stays hot at the plate

Kansas City Royals - Bobby Witt Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Bobby Witt Jr. has the Royals playing well. They currently hold a 20-16 record, which ranks them third in the American League Central division, 2.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers.

The slugger has seen the ball well this year, getting hits at a rapid pace. He just finished up a 22-game hitting streak that was snapped on Friday in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

He comes into Tuesday's games with the eighth-most hits across the sport. His 43 ties him with Ian Happ and Corbin Carroll, and he currently leads all hitters with his 14 doubles.

His baseball card values have already increased with his sensational performance in 2024. With how he has stepped into the 2025 season, those values will only continue to rise.

He will be a player that fans will want to keep their eyes on all season long. Every time he steps onto the field, he has a chance to do something incredible and wow the fans in Kansas City.

