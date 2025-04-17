Bobby Witt Jr.'s teammate Vinnie Pasquantino reveals his obsession with $7.35 billion NFL team

Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and the Kansas City Royals are coming off an impressive 2024 season. They secured their ticket to the postseason and made it all the way to the ALDS.

This season, they are looking to take a bigger step. Their roster is full of talented sluggers who show off immense power.

One of these sluggers is Pasquantino, who stands at 6'4", weighs 245 pounds, and could substitute as a football player. This is a sport that he holds dear to his heart, becoming a fan of the New York Jets when he was younger. He told NJ Advanced Media all about his obsession with the $7.35 billion team.

"That's my name! I like this team. It's been my entire life," said Pasquantino.

Vinnie Pasquantino recalls seeing Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde's name come across the screen. Seeing somebody with the same name as him, he was instantly hooked.

Things have been looking up for the Jets this offseason. They signed Justin Fields, and then they hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach.

"I hope they look like the Lions" he added.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s teammate hopes that with their new head coach, things will change. The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, when they lost the AFC Championship to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. are looking to lead the Royals

Kansas City Royals - Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino (Photo via IMAGN)

Bobby Witt Jr. took the league by storm in 2024. He played in all but one regular season game and hit .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 runs batted in, and 31 stolen bases.

Those stats were good enough to come in second place in the American League MVP voting. This year, he has picked up right where he left off. Across 19 games, he is hitting .310/.383/.493 with two home runs, eight runs batted in, and five stolen bases.

Vinnie Pasquantino has started the season a bit shaky. He has seen increased bat speed this year, but he has struggled to put the barrel on the baseball at times. Despite this, the increased bat speed is good news. If he can find his rhythm with his swing, he could be driving the ball farther than he ever has.

Both sluggers will look to lead their club to the postseason. If they can, it would be the first time the team has gone consecutive seasons making the postseason. The last time they did this was in 2015 when they won their second World Series title.

