Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shares her fitness hacks for staying in shape while traveling nonstop with Royals star during MLB season

The baseball schedule has begun, which means only one thing: constant movement from one place to another. As the wife of Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Maggie knows a thing or two about life on the road.

With a grueling MLB schedule, she has maintained her fitness routine while traveling across the country.

On Tuesday, on her Instagram stories, Maggie shared some strategies for staying in shape. She posted a snapshot of herself mid-walk, captioning it:

"Getting my walk in before a travel day!"

In another story, she shared a close-up of her watch, which tracked her recent walk at a brisk 15:19 per mile pace.

"We was crusin'!" She wrote.

Maggie's Instagram story

Maggie and Bobby Witt Jr. are now a newlywed couple. They tied the knot on Dec. 14 at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas. Around 300 guests attended their wedding, including the Kansas City Royals team and Bobby's former teammates and MLB all-stars Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans and Rusty Greer.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie discuss being life partners for each other

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie, who dated since high school, finally tied the knot in Dallas. Maggie wants the couple to face every obstacle in their life together.

For Witt, marrying Maggie was like being together for life with a best friend with whom he could share everything.

“For me, [marrying Black means] having my lifetime person and best friend to be with for the rest of my life,” Witt said to People. “I love who she is as a person, how kind she is to every person she talks to, and how she lights up a room when she walks in it.”

In the same interview, Maggie brought attention to the Witt that the world hasn't met yet.

“I also love how he is goofy and fun with me at home, which is not a side everyone else gets to see from the spotlight,” she said.

Maggie was present for the Royals' Opening Day game. She's a committed fitness enthusiast and regularly posts videos from her workouts.

