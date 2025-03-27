Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie shares reality of being a baseball wife as 2025 season begins

Kansas City Royals player Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife, Maggie, shared a glimpse into being a baseball wife. The couple, who have been together since high school, tied the knot in December last year, celebrating their wedding with close friends, family and the Royals team.

On Wednesday, Maggie posted a picture of a large plastic storage bin filled with clothes, hats and personal items, along with cardboard boxes containing shoes and other belongings on Instagram.

“Been a little MIA here because… BASEBALL SEASON IS HERE & so is the endless unpacking,” she captioned the post.

Maggie IG (Credits: Instagram/@maggswitt)

Due to Major League Baseball’s schedule, players compete in a mix of home and away games throughout the season. Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are set to open the 2025 regular season on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Following their three-game series against the Guardians, the Royals will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at American Family Field on March 31.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie shares moments from Arizona trek with fellow baseball wives

Earlier this month, Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife, Maggie, joined Royals players Alec Marsh and Vinnie Pasquantino’s wives, Makenna and Ryann, for a trek on the Pinnacle Peak Trail in Arizona.

Maggie shared pictures from the trip on Instagram.

“Getting our movement in today & enjoying this beautiful Sunday in Arizona☀️ Working out doesn’t ALWAYS have to be in a gym setting or using gym equipment. It’s always good to mix things up like taking new workout classes, trying new things, or getting a few friends together and going out for a hike!! Remember, exercise should be something you ENJOY!!🤗”

Maggie is a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout clips from the gym with her 10K Instagram followers. Her husband, Bobby Witt Jr., started his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals and signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract with the team last year.

