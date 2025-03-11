Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie rocks stylish denim outfit for romantic date night out with Royals superstar 

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are currently sweating it out during spring training at Surprise Stadium, Arizona. However, it appears the shortstop was still able to squeeze in some quality time with his significant other.

Ad

On Sunday, Witt Jr. and his wife, Maggie, headed out for a romantic date night. Maggie wore a stylish denim top for her night out. She took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of her outfit as she looked forward to an evening out with her husband.

"Date Night 🤍 @bwitter7" Maggie Witt captioned her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Maggie Witt's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@maggswitt IG Stories)

Most recently, Bobby Witt Jr. was in action against the Texas Rangers on Sunday with Maggie in attendance. Unfortunately for those of a Royals persuasion, the 24-year-old had a day to forget at the plate, failing to get a hit in any of his three at-bats as the Royals lost 5-3.

Ad

Trending

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shows off her go-to lower body warm-up, as she gets ready to crush leg day

Apart from being a baseball wife, All-Star Bobby Witt Jr.'s better half, Maggie Black, is also a ACSM certified personal trainer. On Wednesday, March 5, Maggie took to Instagram to share her go-to lower body warmup, as she got ready to crush a grueling leg workout.

Ad

"Another Leg Day, Another Lower Body Focused Warm Up!!🏋🏼‍♀️ Before my leg workouts, I want to focus on properly warming up my muscles, firing up my glutes, and working on hip mobility to ensure I’ll get good depth in my squats throughout the workout."

"Foam Roll (hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves, lower/upper back). Banded Glute Series (15x fire hydrants + 15x kickbacks + 10x pulses at the top on each leg x 3 sets). SL Hip+ Quad Stretch (15-20sec hold). Hip Flexor Stretch + Hamstring Pull Back (5x each leg). Low Squat hold (20 secs). Child’s Pose + Lateral Stretch (15-20sec hold). TRY IT FOR YOURSELF!!🤗" Maggie Witt captioned her post

Ad

Ad

In the video, Maggie Witt also demonstrates how to properly perform all the movements she mentions, for any fans looking to try the routine for themselves.

Starting with the foam roller to loosen up the muscles, Maggie goes on to target pretty much all the major muscles of the legs- such as the glutes, hip, quads, hip flexors and hamstrings, preparing her body to deal with the stress of resistance training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback