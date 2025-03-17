Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shares a sneak peek as she switches things up in her daily fitness grind

Bobby Witt Jr. is gearing up for another season with the Kansas City Royals as he is in Spring Training with the team. Witt and his wife, Maggie Black, enjoyed plenty of time together this offseason, but now the couple is being forced to get their workouts done on their own.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, is a former college athlete of her own, and she works as a fitness trainer. On Mar. 16, Maggie showed off her most recent workout and added a caption to provide a bit more context.

"Switching it up this Sunday," @maggswitt captioned her story

Bobby Witt Jr's Wife @maggswitt IG

The photos show Maggie Witt in a studio that is all about working on her core, something that's not usually featured in her workout videos. She posted a photo of herself and another one of some workout equipment.

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best young players in Major League Baseball and he helped get the Kansas City Royals to the postseason in 2024. Witt has been able to spend time working out with his wife in the offseason as fitness is something that they both take seriously.

Bobby and Maggie Witt got married in December and it was an event that had many of the Royals stars in attendance. The couple has been dating since high school and have been together throughout his MLB career.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shares photos from Arizona hike with other MLB wives

Bobby Witt Jr is one of the leaders of the Kansas City Royals and he has developed a great relationship with some of his teammates. That relationship has extended to the wives of several players as Maggie Witt recently took a trip with two other women.

On Mar. 10, Maggie Witt shared a video reel to her Instagram page that showed her enjoying a day in Arizona with the wives of Alec Marsh and Vinnie Pasquantino.

"Getting our movement in today & enjoying this beautiful Sunday in Arizona☀️", Maggie Witt captioned the post.

Bobby Witt Jr. will have support from his wife, Maggie, as the 2025 season unfolds and he also has plenty of expectations placed on him. Kansas City is a popular pick to win the AL Central Division this season and it will be up to Witt to lead them.

