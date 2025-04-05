Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie took to social media to show off a custom-made game day sweatshirt featuring her favorite ballplayer.

In an IG post from Friday, Maggie shared her custom-made Kansas City Royals gear with fans and followers:

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shows off custom game day sweatshirt honoring Royals' superstar with a sweet message - Source: IG

The IG post, Maggie dropped a two-word comment in the caption:

“How cute.”

Indeed, the grey sweatshirt shows two letters “KC,” representing “Kansas City,” with a depiction of a baseball player wearing #7. That image evidently alludes to Bobby Witt Jr. The creative sweatshirt idea is just another way through whic Maggie has shown her love and support for the Royals’ top player.

Bobby Witt Jr. marries high school sweetheart in charming ceremony

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black go back a long time. The couple began dating in high school and have remained together ever since. According to People.com, Witt switched his schedule just so he could be in the same high school physics class with Maggie.

Their relationship extended well beyond high school, eventually leading them to the altar. The couple married in a ceremony on Dec. 14, 2024. People.com reported the event, stating that approximately 300 guests witnessed Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black get married.

Per Maggie, the wedding had been:

“A long time coming.”

Maggie revealed her excitement regarding the wedding:

“We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife. We are just super excited to finally be married.”

Witt Jr. and wife Maggie held their wedding at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas. Among the MLB celebs in attendance were Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans, and Rusty Greer.

The 24-year-old Royals star arguably held his wedding in the offseason to avoid scheduling conflicts once the 2025 MLB season got underway.

Maggie has been a mainstay at Royals games, showing her unwavering support for #7. Here’s a look at an IG post from earlier this season, featuring Maggie at Kauffman Stadium:

Maggie’s outfit leaves no doubt as to who she’s cheering for this season. With Witt Jr. leading a talented Royals team, Maggie, as well as fans in general, will hopefully have plenty to cheer about this summer.

