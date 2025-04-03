Untold stories of Bobby Witt Jr. surface as Royals teammate opens up

Bobby Witt Jr. has become one of the faces of the Kansas City Royals. On the diamond, he's as good as any hitter, with electrifying speeds on the basepath, consistently flexing power with home runs and surreal defensive attributes at shortstop.

Ad

Behind the scenes, Witt’s personality is just as entertaining, at least according to his teammate and close friend, Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino, on former MLB star Eric Hosmer's podcast "Diggin' Deep," opened up on the personality of Witt while also sharing an untold story from the shortstop's wedding.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s not great at Call of Duty, but he talks a lot," Pasquantino said (17:26 onwards).

"He’ll just start yelling at people, and it’s awesome. He’s got his screen— nobody knows who it is — and he’s just yelling at people. It’s amazing. That’s probably my favorite thing about him. He’s very protective, as he should be, but when he lets loose, he’s awesome."

Ad

Trending

Pasquantino also highlighted Witt’s fun-loving nature at weddings. While Witt’s wife jokingly claims he gets "weird," his teammate insists otherwise.

"Like him at weddings — the best. His wife says he gets weird. No, no, no — he gets fun. Like, he gets fun," Pasquantino said.

Ad

Vinnie Pasquantino unravels one story from Bobby Witt Jr.'s wedding with high school date Maggie

On Dec. 14, 2024, Bobby Witt Jr. married his high school love, Maggie, at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas.

Among the 300 guests the couple invited included all his Kansas City Royal teammates, including Vinnie Pasquantino, who, on the aforementioned podcast, spoke about a story from the wedding ceremony.

Ad

"That wedding was awesome. The funniest part was that they did it, you know, in a city," Pasquantino added.

"At one point, a car came blaring its horn—just drove right by in the middle of the ceremony. It was like, 'All right, this sucks.' Like, somebody's going to get this on video."

Ad

Witt also invited his former teammates, including Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Cole Ragans and Rusty Greer.

On the baseball front, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino's Royals have started the season slowly. After beating the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 in their series opener, the team has since dropped two straight games to slid down to 2-4.

Witt, who won the batting title in 2024, is hitting .240, along with three RBIs and two walks, and is yet to hit a home run in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback