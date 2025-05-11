Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie shows off fit physique in black workout gear in latest mirror selfie

Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is among the biggest stars in the MLB and was inducted into the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' Hall of Fame on Saturday. Fitness and health are key to his performance, and his wife, Maggie, holds them in similar regard.
Maggie posted an image of herself on IG during a gym session on Saturday, wearing an all-black ensemble to go with white sneakers. The image was captioned with two emojis depicting a person lifting weights.
In the background, the pic shows a fully-equipped gym with exercise machines designed to get the most out of members’ workouts. In particular, Maggie photographed herself at a Smith machine, potentially signaling that her routine consisted of a lower-body workout that day.
Maggie often keeps her followers up to date with not just her fitness routine, but also her daily life, sharing the realities of being married to a baseball player.
Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife shows off social media clout with fashion brand collection
Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife is a dedicated entrepreneur looking to make the most out of her social media clout and impressive figure. Maggie Witt combined her entrepreneurial spirit and social media following to partner with the brand Fit Brit to launch a line of activewear aimed at women. Maggie teased about the launch in this IG post:
"T- Minus 3 days until launch day!!🚀 Thank yall SO much for the support already, can’t wait for it to go live and see how YOU style the MW Collection!!!"
In the post, Witt Jr.’s wife can be seen showing off pieces of what is to become the “MW” collection. The items show a clothing line designed for women with an active lifestyle that goes beyond merely working out and going to the gym.
The teaser was met with a successful campaign launch in late April. The brand and MW collection have been met with positive fan reactions. This endeavor is just one of many more to come as Maggie Witt becomes more widely known in fashion circles as a fashion influencer and designer.