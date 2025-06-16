Bobby Witt Jr.'s World Series-winning dad shares main reason he can't compete with Royals superstar in backyard wiffle ball

When Bobby Witt Jr. made his MLB debut, there were expectations to carry on the baseball legacy started by his father Bobby Witt Sr. So far, the Kansas City Royals talent has been able to stand up to those expectations.

Bobby Witt Sr. was a journeyman in the MLB. He featured in the big leagues from 1986 to 2001, ending his long career by winning the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had enough experience in the MLB to guide his son as a professional.

It so happened that Bobby Witt Jr.'s childhood coincided with his father's post-retirement phase, being the youngest of four children. His father used to accompany him to Little League games and slowly understood his son's talent while at Colleyville Heritage High School.

As Witt continued to rack up numbers during his high school years, his raw talent catapulted him to becoming the No.1 Pick in the MLB Draft. Thus Witt can owe a lot to his father who helped him develop his game.

The father-son duo, on ESPN's broadcast on Father's Day, in a rapid-fire segment, were asked about who would be better in the backyard. Witt Senior had a funny remark.

"I got no chance... One of the biggest reasons is I’m 61 years old. He’s 25. So let’s take that into account," Witt Sr. said (12:00).

Bobby Witt Jr. and his father make feelings known about each other's athleticism

The pair were also asked who's the better athlete while considering each other's prime.

Bobby Witt Sr. was a pitcher while Jr. is a shortstop, so there's the obvious difference between their work on the field, but the Royals infielder had an added angle to point out, bringing in his mom's genes into question. His father, though, had a plain and simple answer complimenting him.

"He’s a pretty good athlete, but I got to make sure with my dad’s side of the athleticism and also my mom — my mom was an athlete, I can’t, I know it’s Father’s Day and everything, but she’s always got to get a shoutout, so I got to say me just because I got a little bit of both of them in me," Bobby Witt said.

"Nah, he’s got me. He’s got the speed. Some of the stuff he can do on the field — his power — I mean the things that you know he’s been blessed — God’s blessed him with all this incredible ability — and he’s taken that and ran with that. I’m a big fan of his," his father added on.

In his third year in the MLB last season, Witt made headlines by finishing second in the American League MVP votings. In 2025, he's hitting at .279 with 31 RBIs and eight home runs.

