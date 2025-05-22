Bold fan hat at Red Sox game triggers Mets sportscaster's rant

If one is in the Big Apple, he/she can't have divided loyalty between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. One must pick a side in this storied rivalry. However, one fan decided to be loyal to both teams, and a Mets broadcaster said it's "illegal."

During the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Wednesday, one fan was spotted wearing a hat with both the logos of the Mets and the Yankees. This was a one-of-a-kind hat not often seen in games in New York.

So when the live broadcast showed one such fan, Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen didn't hesitate to call it out.

"Oh, I'm sorry, that is illegal," Cohen said. "You may not wear that hat. That is not kosher. Can't ride the fence. That's got—OK, New York, make up your mind. You want sauerkraut on your hot dog? You want onions on your hot dog? Sauerkraut. You want nova on your bagel and schmear? You want whitefish? Mets or Yankees — with a pinch of orange and blue."

Who won the 2025 Subway Series between Mets and Yankees?

The Mets and Yankees are both based in New York City — the Yankees in the Bronx and the Mets in Queens — making their clashes not just a battle of baseball, but of boroughs, history and identity.

The series played between them is known as the "Subway Series."

Last week, both teams played a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The games were marked with more excitement due to Juan Soto, who picked the Mets over the Yankees during free agency. As such, the Yankees fans weren't happy and booed him in all three games.

As for the series, the Yankees prevailed. In Game 1, RBIs from Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, and two others helped the home team pull out a 6-2 win over the Mets. Game 2 was a lot closer, with a sac fly from Francisco Lindor in the eighth giving the Mets a 3-2 win.

However, the final game was a blowout, with the Yankees exploding for six runs in the eighth inning, thanks in large part to Cody Bellinger's grand slam as the home team took an 8-2 win and the series.

The Subway Series will now move to Queens as the Mets are scheduled to host the Yankees on July 12.

