"Bold move, but the correct move", "Told that bum to stay home" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans thrilled with news of struggling relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel being left off playoff roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they are leaving 13-year veteran closer Craig Kimbrel off of their NLDS roster. Kimbrel has struggled heavily over the last two seasons. The Dodgers don't see him as a viable option going into the postseason.

Kimbrel was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox a week before the season started this year. He struggled heavily for the White Sox in a confusing role where he had to step back from the closer role. While getting back into his closer role with the Dodgers, he still isn't as dominant as he once was.

Craig Kimbrel has a 6-7 record this year in 63 appearances. His ERA is pretty high for a bullpen pitcher at 3.75. He hasn't been the same quality pitcher that he was when he started his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are quite relieved to hear the team is leaving the struggling pitcher off the roster. They didn't want to see him be the reason they lost a game in the postseason. They believe their manager, Dave Roberts, has made a difficult but logical move.

"Bold move, but the correct move. What do you make of this #GamblingTwitter?" one fan said.

"Told that bum stay home", another fan said.

Fans are calling out how bad he has been in recent years. He debuted in 2010 and didn't have an ERA above 4.00 until the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs. He just doesn't have the same stuff he used to have.

Fans believe Kimbrel would have been nothing more than a liability in the postseason. While some felt bad for Kimbrel, they understood that a move had to be made to give them the best shot to win.

The Los Angeles Dodgers want to finish the season as the best team in baseball

Division Series - Workout Day - LA Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the season with the best record in baseball at 111-51. They were undoubtedly the best team in the league all season and are looking to finish that statement with a World Series Title.

They will be a hard team to beat in a postseason series. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias have dominated on the mound this season. The core group of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman have been rock solid on the field and at the plate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers look like the clear frontrunners to win the World Series Title this year.

