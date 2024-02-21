"Book him a spot on The Voice!" - Astros catcher Luke Berryhill wows fans after debuting song dedicated to baseball

Many baseball players have talent that extends beyond the diamond and for Houston Astros catcher Luke Berryhill, his comes in the world of music. The baseball player and country singer has made a name for himself as a budding young musician and has only continued to see his following grow over time.

The 25-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia continues to see his musical career take off and now has caught the eye of baseball fans everywhere. Luke Berryhill's latest single Road to the Show has caught traction online with MLB fans across the country.

In his latest single, Berryhill shares his love for the game of baseball as well the rigors of life as a young baseball player attempting to reach the MLB. While I personally enjoy the song, I am not the only one as according to MLB insider Brian McTaggart, the catcher received loud applause from his teammates and coaches.

Since the song has been released many MLB fans, not simply Houston Astros fans, have applauded the catcher. Many fans have complimented and congratulated Berryhill for his latest single, with some fans saying that there are simply not enough songs written about baseball.

Other fans of his song have said that someone needs to book him a spot on the hit television show The Voice. So far it appears that Berryhill's latest single has received unanimous approval from baseball fans who have pointed out that he has real talent as a country music singer.

Luke Berryhill is not the first MLB player with a passion for music

Berryhill might not exactly be a household name as a baseball player, however, it's clear that he might have a future as a country music star. The Houston Astros catcher is not the first MLB player to successfully perform as a musician with one of the most notable stars to transition into music being Adam Wainwright.

The St. Louis Cardinals legend retired from the MLB last season and shared his plans of pursuing a musical career now that he is no longer pitching in the major league. As his retirement approached, Wainwright announced the release of his single Time to Fly, which also received applause from fans.

At 25 years old, there is no indication that Luke Berryhill will be giving up on his MLB dreams to pursue music full-time. That being said, it's clear that Berryhill has all the talent to attempt to make it in the notoriously difficult music industry.

