Time to Fly by Adam Wainwright: Cardinals icon releases self-composed song, full album to follow

St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright called an end to his storied MLB career following the 2023 season. However, for Wainwright, as one door closes, another opens as the former starting pitcher is set to begin the next chapter of his life as a musician.

The potential Hall of Fame pitcher announced on his social media accounts that his first single, "Time to Fly" is now available everywhere. Adam Wainwright announced that his debut single is dedicated to the St. Louis Cardinals fans.

"The song I wrote just for you @Cardinals fans called “Time to Fly” is out and available wherever you buy your music! Please go check it out! Thanks, and be ready… my full album comes out Feb 23rd. Love y’all!" - @UncleCharlie50

The song, which is an acoustic country-style jam, thanks the fans who supported him throughout his 18-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Throughout the lyrics, Wainwright acknowledges that the team's beloved supporters were with him through the good times and the bad.

"Time to Fly" is available for purchase, as well as for streaming on all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The full album will be released on February 23, 2024.

Adam Wainwright's final season had a number of musical moments

It has been well-documented that the three-time All-Star has a deep passion for music. This was put on full display this past season when during the home opener, Wainwright performed the Star Spangled Banner for the St. Louis Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium. His performance surprised several of his teammates, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

"This is just incredible. Adam Wainwright surprised everyone today when he hopped out of line and sang the Opening Day National Anthem for the Cardinals." - @BenVerlander

Wainwright's musical passion came back yet again at the end of the season during the St. Louis Cardinals' final home stand. As part of a weekend of festivities, Wainwright not only performed for the home crowd but the team also gave out miniature guitars for fans attending the games.

