"Boras will never allow that" - MLB fans react to Rob Manfred's idea of imposing a free-agent signing period with a deadline 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed some questions at spring training media day on Thursday morning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The most important development in his interaction with the media was his revelation that he would not run for office again after the 2029 MLB season. The league's desire for an offseason free agency window with a set deadline for signing players was at the forefront of the discussion, among other things.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We would prefer to have a free agency signing period, ideally in December, with a deadline." - Rob Manfred

MLB fans took to X (formally known as Twitter) to voice their amazement at such an aspiration by Commissioner Manfred.

Many stated that the likes of super agent Scott Boras wouldn't be good if such a thing became a regulation in the MLB moving forward since having no deadline set on free agency signing allows both agents and players' camps to extensively negotiate a deal.

Some fan reactions were as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Scott Boras will never allow that to happen" - Js4424

Expand Tweet

Some of baseball's best free agents are still unsigned because there is no free agency deadline, even as pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

This features 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, who is still a free agent after a successful season with the Chicago Cubs, and J.D. Martinez, a 36-year-old designated hitter who blasted 33 home runs in 2023 with the LA Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since taking over as commissioner in January 2015, Rob Manfred, 65, has been granted two five-year terms at the helm of the big league. In July, the owners decided to grant him a third term.

Under Commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB has undergone some huge changes

The game has changed significantly while Rob Manfred has been in charge of the major league.

Pitch clocks were successfully implemented last year, and Manfred oversaw the expansion of the playoffs to twelve clubs in 2022. This was accompanied by a roughly 10% rise in attendance throughout the 2022 and 2023 postseasons.

Manfred was also in charge of the player lockout in 2021–2022, which nearly caused a major service stoppage in the game.

Ultimately, a five-year collective bargaining agreement was reached between the league and the MLB Players Association; it will expire following the 2026 campaign.

Rob Manfred stated on Thursday that he intends to have a procedure in place for the league to grow to 32 teams before he leaves his position after the 2029 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.