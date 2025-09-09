“Borderline criminal on Sean Murphy’s part” - Fans criticize Braves catcher for keeping mum about injury for prolonged time amid high-stakes game

The Atlanta Braves were dealt disappointing news on Monday concerning their catcher, Sean Murphy. The Braves catcher had been dealing with a right hip labral tear for the past three years. Murphy chose not to disclose the injury until it significantly worsened late in the season.
MLB reporter Grant McAuley shared an update from GM Alex Anthopoulos, who said the catcher will undergo surgery on Thursday. This will officially mark the end of the 2025 season for Murphy.
"#Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said Sean Murphy has dealt with a hip issue for the last three seasons but had not informed the club until this week when the pain became unbearable," McAuley wrote. "He'd only recently started seeking treatment. He Will have surgery on Thursday."
Braves fans were not happy with Murphy's decision to hide his injury. One fan commented:
"This is borderline criminal on Murphy’s part."
"Is this a breach of contract?" one fan asked.
One fan took shots at the team's doctors for not identifying the problem well before. The user wrote:
"Tells us how good our trainers and team doctors are, Their job is to notice and investigate things??????? Am i right?"
"Interesting. Did he have the injury prior to signing the extension???" one fan said.
"That was selfish," another fan wrote.
"This is damn dumb. It's not up to just him. He's an asset to the team. And now a damaged one you can't trade," one fan commented.
MLB reporter reveals how Braves came to know about Sean Murphy's injury
According to Grant McAuley, it wasn't until Sean Murphy’s performance declined sharply, slumping to a .199 batting average with 16 home runs, that the severity of his hip problem became known. McAuley said how the decision of surgery was made.
"Braves became more concerned with his recent play and even noticed some swing issues in his final game," McAuley wrote. "Murphy preferred to finish the season, but given the need for surgery once it was checked out, the decision to have the surgery was made. The rehab process is 4 months."
Murphy, who last played in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hip tear. The surgery on Thursday will require four months of rehabilitation. With the veteran catcher out, the Braves turned to rookie Drake Baldwin and recalled Sandy León from Triple-A to fill the void behind the plate.