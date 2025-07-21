"Boston looks amazing on you" - Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie cheers on Alex Bregman’s spouse's summer adventures

2025 brought a change in the landscape for Alex Bregman and his family as the All-Star infielder signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox in February to end his free agency.Bregman, who played for the Houston Astros until last year, moved to Boston with his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, and their son, Knox, saying their goodbyes to friends in Houston.However, it hasn't taken long for Bregman and Reagan to settle into the new locality. The All-Star third baseman's wife shared pictures of her spending time with friends and family in Boston in an Instagram post on Sunday.&quot;In my natural habitat,&quot; Reagan captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures drew many reactions, including from Alex Bregman's Red Sox teammate Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie.&quot;Mother of two and Boston really do look amazing on you,&quot; McKenzie commented.(Image source - Instagram)Alex Bregman also reacted to the post, adding fire emojis in the caption. Bregman's former Astros teammate and All-Star closer Josh Hader's wife, Maria, also reacted to the post.&quot;A vibeee,&quot; Maria commented.Reagan replied:&quot;Cannot wait for you to be here.&quot;The post also featured a picture of Alex and Reagan's second child Bennett Bregman. The duo welcomed their second son in April, following their move to Boston.Alex Bregman and Reagan could be in Boston for the long haulAlex Bregman's three-year contract with the Red Sox included opt-outs after the first two seasons. However, after a strong start to the season, Bregman's agent Scott Boras said last month that the third baseman is open to a new contract with the franchise.&quot;I always tell the team -- and Alex directs me to tell them -- we're always open to any conversation,&quot; Boras said. &quot;Any player who plays well somewhere, it's something that's important for the team and important for the player. It's an additive.&quot;I think everybody is focused on the season. But the idea of it is, if you have a player playing at a high level where he's at, that's important for the team to look at and important for the player to look at.&quot;Alex Bregman returned to action on Friday after being sidelined due to a quad injury since May. After featuring in consecutive games, the Red Sox used Bregman as a pinch-hitter for Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs to manage his workload.