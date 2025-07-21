  • home icon
  • "Boston looks amazing on you" - Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie cheers on Alex Bregman’s spouse's summer adventures

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 21, 2025 06:09 GMT
Walker Buehler&rsquo;s wife McKenzie cheers on Alex Bregman&rsquo;s spouse
Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie cheers on Alex Bregman’s spouse's summer adventures (Image source - Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram)

2025 brought a change in the landscape for Alex Bregman and his family as the All-Star infielder signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox in February to end his free agency.

Bregman, who played for the Houston Astros until last year, moved to Boston with his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, and their son, Knox, saying their goodbyes to friends in Houston.

However, it hasn't taken long for Bregman and Reagan to settle into the new locality. The All-Star third baseman's wife shared pictures of her spending time with friends and family in Boston in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"In my natural habitat," Reagan captioned the post.
The pictures drew many reactions, including from Alex Bregman's Red Sox teammate Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie.

"Mother of two and Boston really do look amazing on you," McKenzie commented.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Alex Bregman also reacted to the post, adding fire emojis in the caption. Bregman's former Astros teammate and All-Star closer Josh Hader's wife, Maria, also reacted to the post.

"A vibeee," Maria commented.

Reagan replied:

"Cannot wait for you to be here."

The post also featured a picture of Alex and Reagan's second child Bennett Bregman. The duo welcomed their second son in April, following their move to Boston.

Alex Bregman and Reagan could be in Boston for the long haul

Alex Bregman's three-year contract with the Red Sox included opt-outs after the first two seasons. However, after a strong start to the season, Bregman's agent Scott Boras said last month that the third baseman is open to a new contract with the franchise.

"I always tell the team -- and Alex directs me to tell them -- we're always open to any conversation," Boras said. "Any player who plays well somewhere, it's something that's important for the team and important for the player. It's an additive.
"I think everybody is focused on the season. But the idea of it is, if you have a player playing at a high level where he's at, that's important for the team to look at and important for the player to look at."

Alex Bregman returned to action on Friday after being sidelined due to a quad injury since May. After featuring in consecutive games, the Red Sox used Bregman as a pinch-hitter for Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs to manage his workload.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
