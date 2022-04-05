Boston Red Sox face another challenge, 7-time All-Star Chris Sale expected to miss significant portion of season

Chris Sale has had an emotional roller-coaster ride during his tenure with the Boston Red Sox. After spending the 2021 season, rehabbing from a Tommy John Surgery he underwent in March of 2020, the Boston Red Sox were hopeful of having their ace return for a 2022 World Series run. However, the team will have to wait a little longer for the left-handed star to return to the mound as it was reported on Monday that Sale will be placed on the 60-day Injured List for a stress fracture he experienced in his right rib area.

Chris Sale was going to be the engine that drove the Boston Red Sox rotation this year

Boston Red Sox v Cleveland Indians

Per Mark Feinsand, the Boston Red Sox can expect to be without their ace until at least June, as this latest injury puts more stress on Alex Cora's staff that has already been identified as a weakness for the team.

Cora will now turn to Nick Pavetta and Nathan Eovaldi to lead the rotation as what was once a narrative of the Red Sox trying to build on their 92-win season now turns into one of treading water until Sale can return and rely on an offense that features new acquisition Trevor Story.

Sale forced his way into the Red Sox team, after expressing his discontent and frustration with the Chicago White Sox. Following a stellar career in Chicago that saw Sale strike out over 1200 batters and earn five selections to the American League All-Star roster, he decided to change colors and head to the other Sox.

Sale was traded to the Red Sox in the 2016-2017 offseason for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz. Moncada and Kopech went on to be contributors for the White Sox, with Kopech signing with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

After arriving in Boston, Sale experienced a second renaissance. The new Boston ace went on to make the American League All-Star team for a sixth consecutive season in 2017 and led the American League in strikeouts, as Sale whiffed 308 batters. The following season, Sale was again an All-Star, but began to experience arm and shoulder issues in the latter half of the year. However, he did return to pitch in Boston's World Series winning run in 2018, even if with little success. Arm issues continued to plague Sale as he pitched to a 4.40 ERA, which was easily the worst of his career. He eventually ended up getting surgery.

If Sale can return a dominat force, the Red Sox stand a really good chance of recapturing their 2018 glory.

