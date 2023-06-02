On Thursday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale saw his day cut short during his start against the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Alex Cora became concerned when he noticed a drop in Sale's velocity and went to the mound to check on him.

Sale, however, convinced Cora to let him stay in the game. Unfortunately, after grimacing on a slider a few batters later, Sale was promptly taken out of the game.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Red Sox manager Alex Cora and their medical trainer checked on Chris Sale, left him in the game and then a couple pitches later, removed him from the game with just 59 pitches.

This turn of events is unfortunate, especially considering that Sale had recently found his rhythm after spending a significant amount of time on the injured list. Prior to Thursday's start, he had a 5-2 record with a 4.72 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched, with six strikeouts in the game before his exit. Red Sox fans, however, are preparing for the worst due to Sale's history of injuries.

"I'm too numb to this to be upset" one fan tweeted.

"I'm too numb to this to be upset" one fan tweeted.

"Such a disaster. Probably the most important member of the team right now" another fan tweeted.

"Such a disaster. Probably the most important member of the team right now" another fan tweeted.

John @folkman50 @ChrisCotillo Beginning of the end. Will we never learn? @ChrisCotillo Beginning of the end. Will we never learn?

Mother…

It's worth mentioning that Sale had experienced an unspecified illness earlier in the week, although it doesn't appear to be directly related to his early departure from the game.

Boston Red Sox need Chris Sale healthy

Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are hoping that Sale's injury is not severe, as they need him in their starting rotation. The team made the decision to move Corey Kluber to the bullpen due to his struggles this season. With the rotation constantly changing, the Red Sox have relied on young pitchers like Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Bryan Bello.

The season has been challenging for the Red Sox, who currently find themselves in last place in the American League East. Losing Sale only adds to their struggles in trying to climb out of the division's basement. The team is set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series following their matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, which could prove to be a difficult stretch considering the Rays' strong performance.

With things not going well for the team this season and considering Sale's injury status, it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox start shifting their focus towards the next season.

