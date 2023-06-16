The struggle the Boston Red Sox have been on this season is starting to get to David Ortiz . The slugger, who played for Boston from 2003-2016, bringing the city three World Series trophies, wants to see his team succeed.

On a recent appearance on Draftkings with MLB Insider Jared Carrabis, Ortiz revealed some worrisome news. Only one player has come to him for advice: Trevor Story, who hasn't played a game this season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis This kinda made me sad. The Red Sox have David Ortiz at their disposal, a literal living legend, and only one guy pulls him aside to pick his brain. How can that be? This kinda made me sad. The Red Sox have David Ortiz at their disposal, a literal living legend, and only one guy pulls him aside to pick his brain. How can that be? https://t.co/jtyLsTgDOK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is crazy that nobody else on the roster has gone to Ortiz for advice. To have somebody in your organization that is a Hall of Famer and has had his jersey number retired and not pick his brain is ludicrous.

Ortiz, as he said, isn't a scary individual to approach. You can usually find him laughing at something with a big smile on his face. So, players shouldn't be nervous to reach out to him.

"Leadership is a gigantic issue," one fan tweeted.

"Awful. He's a winner. They're not," another fan tweeted.

GP Sparty vaxxed and masked @GPSparty @Jared_Carrabis Frustrating to see this. Especially when you’ve got guys like Devers and Verdugo who could take pointers Nog to mention the younger guys. @Jared_Carrabis Frustrating to see this. Especially when you’ve got guys like Devers and Verdugo who could take pointers Nog to mention the younger guys.

Boston Red Sox fans can't believe the team has somebody like David Ortiz at their disposal and aren't even using him. Ortiz could be a huge help to some of these guys who are struggling at the plate.

anguillaman2 @anguillaman2 @Jared_Carrabis I think a lot of people think they already have the answers. Plus there’s a hitting coach and a manager preaching to them every day. I’m with you though. @Jared_Carrabis I think a lot of people think they already have the answers. Plus there’s a hitting coach and a manager preaching to them every day. I’m with you though.

Matt Straub @Mattatthebank @Jared_Carrabis Not to sound like old man yelling at cloud, but this is too often a thing with young athletes, and young people in general now. “That old guy doesn’t know about what’s going on today, he can’t help me.” @Jared_Carrabis Not to sound like old man yelling at cloud, but this is too often a thing with young athletes, and young people in general now. “That old guy doesn’t know about what’s going on today, he can’t help me.”

Jack Gruber @jgrubes97 @Jared_Carrabis If the greatest clutch hitter in baseball history, one of the greatest hitters of all time, and a literal Boston legend is offering his advice on baseball, you go GET IT. Absurd that we aren’t taking more advantage of the mind of the most influential Red Sox player ever @Jared_Carrabis If the greatest clutch hitter in baseball history, one of the greatest hitters of all time, and a literal Boston legend is offering his advice on baseball, you go GET IT. Absurd that we aren’t taking more advantage of the mind of the most influential Red Sox player ever

Owen @RedsoxJunkie75 @Jared_Carrabis Unfortunately, shows you that they think they’re to good to ask for advice. I’m sure some might be nervous asking a legend for help. @Jared_Carrabis Unfortunately, shows you that they think they’re to good to ask for advice. I’m sure some might be nervous asking a legend for help.

Greg Kennedy @gregkennedy9 @Jared_Carrabis Yup. Brutal. Tells you a lot about the current status of this team. Thought @DALLASBRADEN209 was gonna snap and I certainly felt the same way and still do. I’m a Jays fan but that hardly matters. Mad respect for Papi @Jared_Carrabis Yup. Brutal. Tells you a lot about the current status of this team. Thought @DALLASBRADEN209 was gonna snap and I certainly felt the same way and still do. I’m a Jays fan but that hardly matters. Mad respect for Papi 💪🔥

Ortiz seemed hurt when he revealed that only Trevor Story asked him for advice. It seems he really wants to help his guys out, but not if they don't want his help.

David Ortiz will go down as one of the greatest Boston Red Sox players

Division Series: Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox, Game 4

David Ortiz had a monster career for the Boston Red Sox, but that's not where he got his start. He was signed by the Seattle Mariners in 1992 when he was 17. After a few seasons in the Mariners' system, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1996.

Ortiz spent five seasons in Minnesota before he was released in 2002. This is when the Red Sox signed him, and the rest is history.

Ortiz turned it up when he landed in Boston. He became a 10-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion along with a laundry list of other accolades and accomplishments.

He was Boston's heart and soul during his time. He gave his all on the field and left the game with no regrets. Ortiz was the embodiment of being a role model.

Poll : 0 votes