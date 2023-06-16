The struggle the Boston Red Sox have been on this season is starting to get to David Ortiz. The slugger, who played for Boston from 2003-2016, bringing the city three World Series trophies, wants to see his team succeed.
On a recent appearance on Draftkings with MLB Insider Jared Carrabis, Ortiz revealed some worrisome news. Only one player has come to him for advice: Trevor Story, who hasn't played a game this season.
It is crazy that nobody else on the roster has gone to Ortiz for advice. To have somebody in your organization that is a Hall of Famer and has had his jersey number retired and not pick his brain is ludicrous.
Ortiz, as he said, isn't a scary individual to approach. You can usually find him laughing at something with a big smile on his face. So, players shouldn't be nervous to reach out to him.
"Leadership is a gigantic issue," one fan tweeted.
"Awful. He's a winner. They're not," another fan tweeted.
Boston Red Sox fans can't believe the team has somebody like David Ortiz at their disposal and aren't even using him. Ortiz could be a huge help to some of these guys who are struggling at the plate.
Ortiz seemed hurt when he revealed that only Trevor Story asked him for advice. It seems he really wants to help his guys out, but not if they don't want his help.
David Ortiz will go down as one of the greatest Boston Red Sox players
David Ortiz had a monster career for the Boston Red Sox, but that's not where he got his start. He was signed by the Seattle Mariners in 1992 when he was 17. After a few seasons in the Mariners' system, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1996.
Ortiz spent five seasons in Minnesota before he was released in 2002. This is when the Red Sox signed him, and the rest is history.
Ortiz turned it up when he landed in Boston. He became a 10-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion along with a laundry list of other accolades and accomplishments.
He was Boston's heart and soul during his time. He gave his all on the field and left the game with no regrets. Ortiz was the embodiment of being a role model.