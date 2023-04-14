The Boston Red Sox fell to eight games out of first place in the American League East after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a series that ended on Thursday.
With the sweep, the winter of Red Sox fans' discontent has now officially carried on into the spring.
The Boston Red Sox led 3-1 before the Rays pounded out seven runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Second baseman Christian Arroyo told the Boston Globe:
"It just snowballed."
The sweep likely had more to do with how well Tampa Bay is playing as opposed to Boston's deficiencies. As manager Alex Cora told the Globe:
"Right now they’re playing great baseball. They’re playing good defense, running well on the bases, pitching well. They are who they are right now."
But don't try to tell Red Sox Nation that.
After Thursday's game, Cora chose to compliment the Rays rather than decry his team's efforts after turning a possible victory into yet another resounding defeat. He told the Globe:
"That's what they do, they put the ball in play. That's where they're at confidence-wise. We have to turn the page. That's the most important thing."
Cora is still not taking much of the blame for the Boston Red Sox slide. Beantown fans seem to realize that he hasn't been dealt much of a hand in the past two seasons. The lion's share of the loathing Bostonians are spewing in the direction of Fenway Park remains laser-focused on team owner John Henry and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.
While the Red Sox headed to Tampa Bay with a modest winning record at 5-4, they head home to Boston at 5-8 as the team prepares for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Looks like it will be a long season for the Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox may be settling in for a long nap at the foot of the American League East. Boston is the lone team in the division to not have a winning record at the close of Thursday's games.
Even the Baltimore Orioles, who were asleep in the cellar for the better part of a decade, are now wide awake and looking to contend. Of course, unless Tampa Bay somehow cools off, everyone will be playing for second place — and Boston is only three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently reside in second.