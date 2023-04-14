The Boston Red Sox fell to eight games out of first place in the American League East after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a series that ended on Thursday.

With the sweep, the winter of Red Sox fans' discontent has now officially carried on into the spring.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I just wanted the Red Sox to be a watchable baseball team this year. The bar was so low. I just wanted the Red Sox to be a watchable baseball team this year. The bar was so low.

The Boston Red Sox led 3-1 before the Rays pounded out seven runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Second baseman Christian Arroyo told the Boston Globe:

"It just snowballed."

Triston Casas Enjoyer @CasasGOAT @Jared_Carrabis It’s so depressing how it’s April and we already have nothing to look forward to all summer. Sox are supposed to be a nice escape from normal life and they’re just bringing additional misery. @Jared_Carrabis It’s so depressing how it’s April and we already have nothing to look forward to all summer. Sox are supposed to be a nice escape from normal life and they’re just bringing additional misery.

Redsox_now @Redsox_now @Jared_Carrabis Its April 13 and we are 8 games back @Jared_Carrabis Its April 13 and we are 8 games back

The sweep likely had more to do with how well Tampa Bay is playing as opposed to Boston's deficiencies. As manager Alex Cora told the Globe:

"Right now they’re playing great baseball. They’re playing good defense, running well on the bases, pitching well. They are who they are right now."

But don't try to tell Red Sox Nation that.

Rational Yankees Fan @rational_yankee @Jared_Carrabis On what planet did you ever have any reason to believe they would be watchable? They won 78 games last season and got worse over the offseason. This was always the likely outcome. @Jared_Carrabis On what planet did you ever have any reason to believe they would be watchable? They won 78 games last season and got worse over the offseason. This was always the likely outcome.

GreenTeamer @GreenTeamer1 @Jared_Carrabis this memes gonna get a lot of use this season @Jared_Carrabis this memes gonna get a lot of use this season https://t.co/xHBjLpQN4z

David Slavet @Thedave88 @Jared_Carrabis They came into this season with FAR too little talent. I don't even think it's debatable. Devers was their only guy. If you want to compete in the big leagues, you need more than just devers. Their lineup is just nowhere near good enough @Jared_Carrabis They came into this season with FAR too little talent. I don't even think it's debatable. Devers was their only guy. If you want to compete in the big leagues, you need more than just devers. Their lineup is just nowhere near good enough

After Thursday's game, Cora chose to compliment the Rays rather than decry his team's efforts after turning a possible victory into yet another resounding defeat. He told the Globe:

"That's what they do, they put the ball in play. That's where they're at confidence-wise. We have to turn the page. That's the most important thing."

Cora is still not taking much of the blame for the Boston Red Sox slide. Beantown fans seem to realize that he hasn't been dealt much of a hand in the past two seasons. The lion's share of the loathing Bostonians are spewing in the direction of Fenway Park remains laser-focused on team owner John Henry and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

Dave William @youarethemrd @Jared_Carrabis I haven’t watched a single second of Red Sox baseball for the first time in my adult life. Ownership and Bloom need to know how much they screwed everything up. Nobody should invest anything into this team. @Jared_Carrabis I haven’t watched a single second of Red Sox baseball for the first time in my adult life. Ownership and Bloom need to know how much they screwed everything up. Nobody should invest anything into this team.

Montana Gessell @montana3773 @Jared_Carrabis I was a Chaim truther, but that is no more. There are so many people on this team that should be on a second rate team like the A's (but honestly are the Sox any better right now?) @Jared_Carrabis I was a Chaim truther, but that is no more. There are so many people on this team that should be on a second rate team like the A's (but honestly are the Sox any better right now?)

Boston Sports Club @SportsclubBOS @Jared_Carrabis What’s direction of this team? The farm? It certainly isn’t contention playing like this. There’s have to be a historic turnaround and a miracle would have happened. @Jared_Carrabis What’s direction of this team? The farm? It certainly isn’t contention playing like this. There’s have to be a historic turnaround and a miracle would have happened.

While the Red Sox headed to Tampa Bay with a modest winning record at 5-4, they head home to Boston at 5-8 as the team prepares for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

sanchez @SanchezBIessed @Jared_Carrabis this team just sucks plain and simple @Jared_Carrabis this team just sucks plain and simple

Looks like it will be a long season for the Boston Red Sox

Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs the bases after hitting a home run off of Corey Kluber

The Boston Red Sox may be settling in for a long nap at the foot of the American League East. Boston is the lone team in the division to not have a winning record at the close of Thursday's games.

Even the Baltimore Orioles, who were asleep in the cellar for the better part of a decade, are now wide awake and looking to contend. Of course, unless Tampa Bay somehow cools off, everyone will be playing for second place — and Boston is only three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently reside in second.

