Boston Red Sox staff ace Chris Sale is back on the injured list, this time with left shoulder inflammation.

Sale, who hasn't had an injury-free season since 2017, was pulled from his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday after a second mound visit from the team's medical staff. At the time, the Red Sox announced that Sale was pulled due to "soreness" in his left shoulder.

The seven-time All-Star had thrown 59 pitches at the time he left the mound, he had struck out six batters, while allowing one run.

Boston placed Sale on the 15-day IL. In a corresponding move, pitcher Corey Kluber was reinstated from the paternity list.

In addition, the club reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the Paternity List. The #RedSox today placed LHP Chris Sale on the 15-Day Injured List due to left shoulder inflammation.

Chris Sale, who the Boston Red Sox acquired in a December 2016 trade with the Chicago White Sox, has been on the IL in each of the last five seasons. He missed all of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Sale's injury woes have become a running joke in Boston. He made just nine starts in 2021 and only two in 2022.

As perplexing as another Chris Sale injury was to the Boston Red Sox fanbase, the news that Kluber was being reinstated – and likely taking Sale's spot in the rotation – was just as bad.

Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, was signed to a one-year, $10 million free agent contract this offseason. The 37-year-old has been a disaster in the rotation, sporting a 2-6 record with a 6.26 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over nine starts.

Brandon Flot @BrandonFlot @RedSox Not sure which half of this tweet is worse @RedSox Not sure which half of this tweet is worse

Chris Sale recovered from a difficult start to the season and had been rounding into the form of old this year. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 24, dropping his ERA from 8.22 to 4.58 over six starts, including Thursday's abbreviated appearance.

While most were expecting an eventual Sale injury, most were hoping to get more out of him first. Others, however, were surprised he lasted this long.

Bill Peterson @Bukas_Na_Lang @RedSox Damn I was close. I had Memorial Day as the latest date he would hit the IL this season. @RedSox Damn I was close. I had Memorial Day as the latest date he would hit the IL this season.

Chris Sale on Boston Red Sox's books through 2024

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox and teammate Rafael Devers, right, look on as a trainer comes to the mound to talk with Sale during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Sale is under contract through the 2024 season, which will be the last of a five-year, $145 million deal signed on March 23, 2019.

