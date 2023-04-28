Warning sirens are going off at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow ulnar neuritis.

By definition, ulnar neuritis is the "irritation and inflammation of the nerve (’neuritis’) on the inside portion of the elbow (the ulnar nerve) can lead to elbow pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness of the involved hand."

Garrett Whitlock's placement on the IL is the same reason why Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs went on the IL earlier this month. Springs was eventually found to need Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined for at least the remainder of the 2023 season.

Whitlock already had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while playing in the New York Yankees' minor league season before he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

Ulnar neuritis does not automatically mean that another elbow surgery is forthcoming for Whitlock. The pitcher told the Boston Globe that he has felt the sensations that led to the diagnosis before and that it wasn't like what he felt before finding out he needed Tommy John surgery.

Corey @Otis607 @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Same thing just cost Jeff springs his season with TJ. @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Same thing just cost Jeff springs his season with TJ.

News of Whitlock's diagnosis has led to a large debate among the Red Sox Nation as to whether he should be a starter or reliever.

He initially began as a reliever with Boston, going 8-4 with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games out of the bullpen in 2021. He started nine games in 31 appearances last season, but is a full-time starter in 2023. In three starts this April, he went 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA.

Mesmero Romero @RMesmero @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB That's a TJ coming up, should have stayed in the bullpen where he was effective. @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB That's a TJ coming up, should have stayed in the bullpen where he was effective.

Zach @ZLR43 @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Bloom ruined him! Found gold and tried to get more out of it. Whitlock in the pen was the ultimate weapon. #RedSox better hope he can go back to the pen and be just as good. Doubtful @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Bloom ruined him! Found gold and tried to get more out of it. Whitlock in the pen was the ultimate weapon. #RedSox better hope he can go back to the pen and be just as good. Doubtful

Camron Costa @ccosta_6 @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Can we please stop with the Whitlock as a starter experiment. ELITE reliever. Use it @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB Can we please stop with the Whitlock as a starter experiment. ELITE reliever. Use it

Red Sox fans are pressing the panic button after the news of the latest injury. Boston has battled to stay at .500 despite losing players left and right to a series of differing maladies throughout the first month of the season.

Many are concerned about whether Whitlock, who has been a top reliever for the team, will ever be the same again.

andrew spagnoli @andrewspagnoli @RedSox Please let this be a minor temporary setback for him, Baseball Gods. @RedSox Please let this be a minor temporary setback for him, Baseball Gods.

Man of the People @MassRMV_Issues @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB I threw out my arm in high school and after being shut down and 9 months of PT I still couldn’t throw 20 balls without it flaring up. Whitlock will never be the same. It’s 15 years later for me and my arm and middle-pinky fingers go numb 5-7 times a day. @tylermilliken_ @SmittyOnMLB I threw out my arm in high school and after being shut down and 9 months of PT I still couldn’t throw 20 balls without it flaring up. Whitlock will never be the same. It’s 15 years later for me and my arm and middle-pinky fingers go numb 5-7 times a day.

In sending Whitlock to the IL, the Red Sox recalled one of the team's brightest, young starters from Triple-A Worcester: Brayan Bellow.

Bellow also spent a stint on the IL this season with an elbow injury. The 23-year-old was sent to Worcester three days ago after going 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA through two starts this season.

Garrett Whitlock's absence has Boston Red Sox scrambling

Brayan Bello will take Garrett Whitlock's spot in the Boston Red Sox rotation

Bellow will take Garrett Whitlock's place in the rotation as the Boston Red Sox currently have two starters and four relievers on the IL.

