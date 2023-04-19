The Boston Red Sox had one of those nights at Fenway Park in their Tuesday game against the Minnesota Twins.

But in a good way this time.

Bostonians were treated to pitcher Chris Sale's most dominant outing in years, but it was a zany walk-off hit by Alex Verdugo in extra innings that sent the Fenway faithful home cheering.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox were knotted up at 2-2 heading into extra innings after Enrique Hernandez scored on a Jarren Duran fielder's choice ball in the bottom of the eighth.

Minnesota seized a 4-2 lead in the top of the tenth with a pair of runs off Boston reliever John Schreiber.

However, Twins reliever Jovani Moran had difficulty finding the strike zone and loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the tenth.

But Rob Refsnyder grounded into an unusual double play that saw Triston Casas tagged out by Minnesota third baseman Jose Miranda before he threw to first baseman Donovan Solano to force Refsnyder to complete the twin killing.

Joey @joeyk_15 @RedSox That will go down as one of the walkoffs of all time @RedSox That will go down as one of the walkoffs of all time

Verdugo strode to the plate with runners at second and third and two away before looping a ball down the right field line towards the foul pole, known as the "Pesky Pole." In one of the idiosyncrasies of the drawn-in right field corner, there is a patch of the first base wall that is in fair ground a couple of feet to the front left of the pole.

The ball hit the wall in that exact spot and bounced into the field of play. As Reese McGruire scored, Fenway Park erupted in a light show as players — including Verdugo — stood around questioning whether it really was the game-winning hit or just a foul ball.

After several minutes, umpires confirmed that the call stood and the celebration was on — expletives on live television and all.

Big Sox Guy @BigSoxGuy Alex Verdugo on his walk off hit: “Please be fucking fair. Oh… my bad.”



That’s my fckng lead off hitter. Alex Verdugo on his walk off hit: “Please be fucking fair. Oh… my bad.”That’s my fckng lead off hitter.

Name Redacted Podcast @NameRedactedPod Verdugo can’t stop dropping F-Bombs in his postgame interview. What a guy. Verdugo can’t stop dropping F-Bombs in his postgame interview. What a guy. https://t.co/zg4Hj6dJ57

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Alex Verdugo just dropped two f-bombs in his postgame interview.



Inject it into my veins. Alex Verdugo just dropped two f-bombs in his postgame interview. Inject it into my veins.

The only rankling Boston Red Sox fans had over Verdugo's hit was the amount of time it took for umpires to review the play. While the time made to make the decision briefly sucked the life out of the party, the game going in the Red Sox's favor stoked the delirium among Red Sox Nation.

Some Boston Red Sox faithful remembered the days of right fielder Dwight Evans, and the expert way that he often gobbled up fly balls headed in the direction of Verdugo's. Unfortunately, for Minnesota, "Dewey" Evans was not playing for the Twins on Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox needed a big, fun win during hard times

Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a RBI single against the Minnesota Twins

It's been a difficult stretch for the Boston Red Sox since the team made the American League Championship Series in 2021. Boston finished last in the AL East last season. Despite Tuesday's win, the Red Sox are still in the division cellar, but with a 9-9 record.

Poll : 0 votes