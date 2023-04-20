Masataka Yoshida hasn't exactly taken the major leagues by storm in his rookie season with the Boston Red Sox.

In 13 games entering Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Yoshida was hitting just .167 with one home run. He hadn't had a hit in 10 days and logged just one base knock since April 6.

But that all changed in the series finale against Minnesota.

Yoshida raised his batting average 22 points by going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run in Boston's 11-5 victory.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Masataka Yoshida finally doing what he needs to be doing. If they’re gonna pitch you away, line that shit the other way. No more trying to pull everything. I love it. Masataka Yoshida finally doing what he needs to be doing. If they’re gonna pitch you away, line that shit the other way. No more trying to pull everything. I love it.

Masataka Yoshida, who came to the Boston Red Sox from his native Japan on a five-year, $90 million contract, displayed much of the hitting prowess that made him a sought-after international free agent this offseason.

He hit the ball hard and took pitches to the opposite field during only his third multi-hit game of the young season.

Red Sox fans are optimistic that the display is not a blip, as he has shown signs of breaking out of his slump while going hitless this week.

Just a dude @manimalkline @HebHammer94 @Jared_Carrabis He was heating up last night, too. Lifted one in his first AB, then smoked one to left in his 2nd. @HebHammer94 @Jared_Carrabis He was heating up last night, too. Lifted one in his first AB, then smoked one to left in his 2nd.

Many MLB evaluators figured that the type of raw power that Masataka Yoshida showed while playing in Japan would not translate to the Red Sox. However, it was believed that he would hit for a good average in the majors by hitting the ball hard to all fields rather than being a constant pull hitter. It was those traits that he showed on Thursday.

NuggsyBogues @Nuggsy_Bogue @tylermilliken_ Key for him is going oppo until pitchers respect it, then he’ll get the pitches he wants @tylermilliken_ Key for him is going oppo until pitchers respect it, then he’ll get the pitches he wants

Sad Bills Fan @bfflofanpain @tylermilliken_ He just needs a little time to adjust to a new league. Different style of baseball. He’ll be good for us! @tylermilliken_ He just needs a little time to adjust to a new league. Different style of baseball. He’ll be good for us!

Brendan Fraser Fan @RealMike191 @Jared_Carrabis If Yoshida starts slapping them oppo he could be a problem @Jared_Carrabis If Yoshida starts slapping them oppo he could be a problem

The 29-year-old played seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. The left-handed slugger batted .327 with 133 home runs and 467 RBIs in 762 games with the Buffaloes.

A four-time NPB All-Star and two-time Pacific League batting champion, Yoshida led the league in OPS in both 2021 (.992) and 2022 (1.008). He won the 2022 Japan Series title with Orix and helped lead Japan to the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

anguillaman2 @anguillaman2 @tylermilliken_ Yes. Everyone is rooting for the guy. Good guy who loves the game. Have to be happy about Houck, two straight solid outings. @tylermilliken_ Yes. Everyone is rooting for the guy. Good guy who loves the game. Have to be happy about Houck, two straight solid outings.

Still, there's always got to be a skeptic. Time will tell if Yoshida is able to keep up the kind of hitting displays he put on Thursday.

mewz91 @Matthew19450719 @Jared_Carrabis It’s literally one game calm down big guy @Jared_Carrabis It’s literally one game calm down big guy 😂

Masataka Yoshida's introduction still has Boston Red Sox fans swooning

Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox watches from the dugout.

Boston Red Sox fans didn't have a whole lot to be chipper about during the winter, but Masataka Yoshida's introductory news conference in December warmed a lot of hearts.

After signing his contract, Yoshida met the press with his agent, Scott Boras. While he does not speak English, he smiled as he made his way through a full minute of the language in debuting to reporters and fans alike.

