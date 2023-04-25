Boston Red Sox fans saw a familiar sight during their game against the Baltimore Orioles: a meltdown from starting pitcher Chris Sale . Sale allowed nine hits and five runs through the first five innings. While it is good to see he is passionate about the game and wants to do better, fans would like to see him channel that in a more productive way.

Sale is a seven-time All-Star, but he has dealt with a lot of injuries in recent years. These injuries were undoubtedly frustrating and kept him from contributing to his team. So, now that he is fully healthy, it makes sense that he is holding himself to a high standard. The fear is that the standard is too high and is now causing more harm than good.

Boston Red Sox analyst Jared Carrabis shared a clip of Sale's outburst in the dugout on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. https://t.co/na48xK1qom

Red Sox fans are all too familiar with an incident like this coming from Sale, especially during a bad outing. Allowing four runs against the Baltimore Orioles is not the worst thing in the world anymore, but don't tell him that. Seeing your starting pitcher rattled is rarely going to inspire confidence among the fanbase.

Chris Sale only started one MLB game in 2022, so this could be a case of needing to find his rhythm. It is hard for any player to spend so long away from the game and instantly revert to who they were. It takes time, but patience does not seem to be his, nor the fanbase’s, strong suit.

BostonIn4 @BostonInFour @Jared_Carrabis Trade him for dirt at this point mate is 🗑️ @Jared_Carrabis Trade him for dirt at this point mate is 🗑️

Rob @rhodyrams33 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. https://t.co/na48xK1qom This guys contract should be voided for this self injurious, inexcusable childish behavior. What a psycho. twitter.com/jared_carrabis… This guys contract should be voided for this self injurious, inexcusable childish behavior. What a psycho. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Players have to walk the line of being passionate and battling for every win they can find while maintaining their composure. Very few players in history are better when their emotions are getting the better of them. This is partly why Boston Red Sox fans are so fed up with emotional outbursts like this.

Brandon @bhauff_549 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. https://t.co/na48xK1qom Never wanna hear another word about Gerrit Cole being a “crybaby” ever again. Sale is washed and cooked but has done this stuff constantly twitter.com/jared_carrabis… Never wanna hear another word about Gerrit Cole being a “crybaby” ever again. Sale is washed and cooked but has done this stuff constantly twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Alan @CamdenFanatic Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. Please don’t get hurt. Harness the psycho into strikeouts not dented coolers. Pretty please. https://t.co/na48xK1qom It's amazing how often Camden Yards brings out Bosox rage twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis… It's amazing how often Camden Yards brings out Bosox rage twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

The Boston Red Sox were in a tight game with the Orioles, and Chris Sale is not making their fans more confident.

Can Chris Sale help lead the Boston Red Sox to a winning season?

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have not started the season well, finding themselves in last place of the American League East. Some fans were holding out hope the team would be able to contend for a playoff spot in 2023, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays have started the season great, and it is tough to see them being caught.

Poll : 0 votes