Boston Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom has assured fans that extending Rafael Devers is the team's top priority. After letting their All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts walk, he knows the team can't let Devers do the same. Extending Devers is something the team has been looking to do for some time now.

"Our efforts are only intensifying." Said Chaim Bloom in regards to reaching an extension with third baseman Rafael Devers.

They offered him $200 million-plus in October, but it wasn't close to what he was seeking. He's reportedly seeking a deal that's close to 10 years for $300 million. However, fans don't have much faith in the team striking a deal and they're not going to believe it until they see the team reach an agreement with him.

"Bogaerts was the top priority too" one fan said.

The Boston Red Sox can't afford to let Rafael Devers walk

Devers has been one of Boston's most consistent players at the plate. In 2013, the team signed him when he was just 16 years old. He was ranked sixth overall across the top 50 international prospects.

After three seasons in the minors, Rafael Devers was promoted to the Boston Red Sox in 2017. After playing 58 games, he became the team's regular third baseman for the 2018 season. Boston would go on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series that year. He's coming off consecutive All-Star Game appearances and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

Devers is one of the few players still on the team who played during their World Series reign in 2018. The Boston Red Sox need to do whatever it takes to keep him.

