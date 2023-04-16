The Boston Red Sox evened their season record at 8-8 after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday. What's more, the team improved to 17-4 all-time when wearing their yellow "City Connect" jerseys with powder blue hats.

Boston starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock turned in the team's longest outing of the season, allowing the Angels just one run over seven innings. First baseman Justin Turner gave the Red Sox all the runs they would need in the game on a third-inning home run that scored himself and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but the Red Sox have to have close to a .900 winning percentage in the yellow jerseys. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but the Red Sox have to have close to a .900 winning percentage in the yellow jerseys.

It was the first home run of the season for Turner, who joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent this past offseason after nine successful years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He told reporters after the game:

"(That felt) real good. Especially when it holds up and is the deciding run of the game."

Much of the talk postgame was not only about Turner's homer and Whitlock's masterful pitching but the team's jaw-dropping record while wearing the yellow jerseys.

Kalib @lachapek @Jared_Carrabis @CampInTheGhetto I might be crazy and misremembering, but didn’t they start 0-2 in the yellows too? 17-2 run is NUTS if that’s true. @Jared_Carrabis @CampInTheGhetto I might be crazy and misremembering, but didn’t they start 0-2 in the yellows too? 17-2 run is NUTS if that’s true.

The Red Sox began wearing the yellow and powder blue uniforms at the start of the 2022 season. The jerseys were inspired by the Boston Marathon, which is run as part of "Patriots' Day" celebrations in the city. The jerseys are a nod to the team's connection to the race and the events following the 2013 marathon bombing.

Many fans are finding a magical connection between the team and the yellow jerseys. Some suggested ditching the team's traditional navy blue and red colors in favor of yellow and powder blue.

WardOTR @ward_otr @Jared_Carrabis Could they rename to just "Boston". No Red Sox. No cat team name. Just Boston. @Jared_Carrabis Could they rename to just "Boston". No Red Sox. No cat team name. Just Boston.

The Boston Red Sox are also undefeated when Turner hits a home run. Turner went 2-for-4 in the game to lift his batting average to .271 on the season.

Boston Red Sox play "Patriots' Day" game on Monday

Pitcher Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout

The Boston Red Sox play their annual "Patriots' Day" game tomorrow in the series finale against the Angels, with first pitch at 11:10 a.m. at Fenway Park.

Every year, on the third Monday in April, the Red Sox play host to the only morning game on the entire MLB schedule. The annual contest is part of the city's festivities to commemorate Patriots’ Day, a federally recognized holiday in Massachusetts.

The Red Sox have been scheduled to play at home on Patriots' Day every year since 1960, except for when the team had an off day in 1967 and during the MLB players' strike in 1995.

