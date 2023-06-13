The Boston Red Sox fell to the Colorado Rockies in embarrassing fashion losing 4-3 after 10 gritty innings by both teams. The Red Sox defense allowed three walks and a fielding error in the last innings as the Rockies scored two go-ahead runs without even needing a hit.

Nick Pivetta relieving for Boston in the tenth got two outs from the leadoff Rockies batters, Jurickson Profar and Ezequiel Tovar. However, things started to get messy as manager Alex Cora chose to walk Ryan McMahon.

Things went further haywire as Pivetta gave away two more walks, with the second being a bases load RBI walk.

The Boston Red Sox then gave away another crucial run off a fielding error by first baseman Triston Casas. They tried to come back with Rob Refsnyder scoring an infield RBI single. But the second go-ahead run was enough for Colorado to keep their lead.

Red Sox fans were quite bemused by their team's efforts. They called out the players and their management for this lackluster performance:

Lawdog Thrawn @hiddenregions @SoxRundown Flush the foul 2023 Red Sox down the toilet. From the front office to the Manager to the clowns on the field. What an embarassing group. @SoxRundown Flush the foul 2023 Red Sox down the toilet. From the front office to the Manager to the clowns on the field. What an embarassing group.

𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮𝓻 @HoesLuvTyler @RedSox unserious baseball that was played tonight @RedSox unserious baseball that was played tonight

Jsteezy45 @jsteezy45 @RedSox That’s gotta be up there for worse losses of the year @RedSox That’s gotta be up there for worse losses of the year

1000ton @1000ton80769137 @RedSox Feel sorry for the crowd that stuck around. @RedSox Feel sorry for the crowd that stuck around.

Giorgio @FlorentineNoble @RedSox That first inning comes back to mind. It pretty much sums up Red Sox baseball. @RedSox That first inning comes back to mind. It pretty much sums up Red Sox baseball.

TheTopOfTheBeanTv @TopOfTheBean @RedSox CANT WIN MORE THAN 1 GAME IN A ROW... @RedSox CANT WIN MORE THAN 1 GAME IN A ROW...

Justin @MSTsoxfan Honestly, every win for the Red Sox is a threat to the future of the franchise. The worst thing that could come out of this season is Chaim Bloom keeping his job. Honestly, every win for the Red Sox is a threat to the future of the franchise. The worst thing that could come out of this season is Chaim Bloom keeping his job.

Boston Red Sox unable to produce good scores with the bat

Offensively too, the Boston Red Sox couldn't get the job done. They had nine hits during the game, three more than their opponents yet managed to leave most of them stranded. The Red Sox would be concerned as their lineup has secured only three or fewer runs in nine out of the last 10 games.

Boston had a home run stolen from them in the eighth as Rockies' Nolan Jones took an epic grab to deny Rafael Devers' homer.

“I saw it well off the bat. I think I got a good jump on it. I started getting back and I didn't know how close I was getting to the wall,” Jones said. “Once I came down and hit the wall, I realized it would have been a homer.”

Notably, Boston is currently last in the AL East with a 33-34 record.

