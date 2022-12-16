It's been a tough winter for the Boston Red Sox. Coming off another rough season, Red Sox Nation has been up in arms after seemingly little has been done to improve for 2023. However, one bright spot was Boston's signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a seven-year contract.

In an otherwise pedestrian offseason, the Yoshida signing provides a glimmer of hope to the Red Sox faithful. On Thursday, he gave them another reason to smile by doing his introduction in English.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 https://t.co/lr1iPwp6Ou

With agent Scott Boras at his side, Yoshida, who does not speak English, smiled as he made his way through a full minute of the language.

It warmed the hearts of many a Red Sox supporter, who have had very little to warm up to as of late.

Boston Sports Enjoyer @DeversEnjoyer @JomboyMedia Said he’s nervous to speak in English but did a great job. Classic Masataka Yoshida W @JomboyMedia Said he’s nervous to speak in English but did a great job. Classic Masataka Yoshida W

Louis Vuitton Don @ATLanTrae . see you in the spring Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 https://t.co/lr1iPwp6Ou daammmnnnn this man is going to be special special. see you in the spring twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… daammmnnnn this man is going to be special special 🔥🔥. see you in the spring twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Many commended Yoshida not only for his efforts but for the courage it took to debut on the MLB scene, speaking a completely foreign language.

⚾⭕LawnLad⭕⚾ @PhishPhry84 @JomboyMedia Man, nice job. Dudes got balls doing that at a Sox presser @JomboyMedia Man, nice job. Dudes got balls doing that at a Sox presser

Justin Alpert @alpert_justin @JomboyMedia Imagine how terrifying that is in front of a room full of reporters @JomboyMedia Imagine how terrifying that is in front of a room full of reporters

Not only were Boston Red Sox fans impressed, but fans of other major league teams also commended Yoshida and his introduction. Love letters came zooming in from across the Twitterverse from Boston to San Diego. Some may have been a bit over the top, but it’s safe to say that for many, it was love at first sight (or listen).

Even staunch rival New York Yankees fans could not help but wrap their cyber-arms around Masataka Yoshida as he made his introductory comments. It's a fair bet there won't be nearly as much love when the Boston Red Sox come to Yankee Stadium next season.

Baseball Underrated @BaseballUnderr1 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 Masataka Yoshida prepared an English intro for his press conference 🥹 https://t.co/lr1iPwp6Ou I really hate that there's such a likeable player on the Red Sox now twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… I really hate that there's such a likeable player on the Red Sox now twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Srechter @Srechter7 @JomboyMedia Likable Red Sox players really make the world a confusing and scary place for me @JomboyMedia Likable Red Sox players really make the world a confusing and scary place for me

Masataka Yoshida brings more than charm to the Boston Red Sox

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida #34 of Japan poses during an interview at the Olympics

Masataka Yoshida may have already won over the Boston Red Sox with his auditory skills. Meanwhile, it's his physical gifts that the team hopes to put to good use in 2023 and beyond. For his part, Yoshida brings more than just charm to Fenway Park.

The 29-year-old played seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league (NPB). The left-handed slugger batted .327 with 133 home runs and 467 RBI in 762 games with the Buffaloes.

A four-time NPB All-Star and two-time Pacific League batting champion, Yoshida led the league in OPS in both 2021 (.992) and 2022 (1.008). He won the 2022 Japan Series title with Orix and helped lead Japan to the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Poll : 0 votes