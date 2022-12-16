It's been a tough winter for the Boston Red Sox. Coming off another rough season, Red Sox Nation has been up in arms after seemingly little has been done to improve for 2023. However, one bright spot was Boston's signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a seven-year contract.
In an otherwise pedestrian offseason, the Yoshida signing provides a glimmer of hope to the Red Sox faithful. On Thursday, he gave them another reason to smile by doing his introduction in English.
With agent Scott Boras at his side, Yoshida, who does not speak English, smiled as he made his way through a full minute of the language.
It warmed the hearts of many a Red Sox supporter, who have had very little to warm up to as of late.
Many commended Yoshida not only for his efforts but for the courage it took to debut on the MLB scene, speaking a completely foreign language.
Not only were Boston Red Sox fans impressed, but fans of other major league teams also commended Yoshida and his introduction. Love letters came zooming in from across the Twitterverse from Boston to San Diego. Some may have been a bit over the top, but it’s safe to say that for many, it was love at first sight (or listen).
Even staunch rival New York Yankees fans could not help but wrap their cyber-arms around Masataka Yoshida as he made his introductory comments. It's a fair bet there won't be nearly as much love when the Boston Red Sox come to Yankee Stadium next season.
Masataka Yoshida brings more than charm to the Boston Red Sox
Masataka Yoshida may have already won over the Boston Red Sox with his auditory skills. Meanwhile, it's his physical gifts that the team hopes to put to good use in 2023 and beyond. For his part, Yoshida brings more than just charm to Fenway Park.
The 29-year-old played seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league (NPB). The left-handed slugger batted .327 with 133 home runs and 467 RBI in 762 games with the Buffaloes.
A four-time NPB All-Star and two-time Pacific League batting champion, Yoshida led the league in OPS in both 2021 (.992) and 2022 (1.008). He won the 2022 Japan Series title with Orix and helped lead Japan to the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.