The Boston Red Sox are ready for the future after extending Rafael Devers. The two sides agreed to an 11-year, $331 million deal. It was a deal the club had to make after their fanbase came unhinged seeing Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency.

Since then, they've made a couple more moves to clean up their roster heading into next season. Most recently, they released Eric Hosmer and DFA'd Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment. The Red Sox then signed Justin Turner on a one-year deal.

Turner will reunite with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Kike Hernandez and Kenley Jansen, who the team also signed in free agency this off-season. They also signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida from Japan to a five-year, $90 million deal.

Given all these moves, Red Sox fans aren't impressed with the projected lineup ahead of the 2023 season. They're predicting the team to struggle and finish at the bottom of the American League East.

"AL East basement," one fan explained.

"We suck sadly," said another fan.

Fans are not expecting much from this team next season. Their first baseman, Triston Casas, has only 27 MLB games under his belt.

Other fans are pointing out that this looks more like a small-market team lineup. That shouldn't be the case in Boston.

The Boston Red Sox's time on top of the AL East may have passed

The Boston Red Sox play in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball. The New York Yankees have always been a threat to win the AL East. The Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles are also starting to develop into contenders.

Keeping up with these teams in their division will be challenging for the Red Sox. The Yankees are the favorites to win the division right now after the off-season they've had so far. They re-signed superstar Aaron Judge and brought in one of the best left-handed pitchers in the league by signing Carlos Rodon.

The Orioles had an impressive 2022 season, as their young guys almost led them to a Wild Card spot. It wouldn't be surprising if the Orioles came out strong next season behind Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

The Red Sox may be in for another disappointing season. It will be interesting to see how the AL East plays out.

