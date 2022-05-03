"It gives me goosebumps because as a kid, it's like these guys in this room, you look at them and you're like wow" - Boston Red Sox legend Big Papi tours the Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of his scheduled induction

David Ortiz, one of the most beloved players in the illustrious history of the Boston Red Sox, took a tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, where he will soon be enshrined and his legacy honored the way it should be. David Ortiz, nicknamed "Big Papi," meant everything to fans of the team and the city itself, being seen more as a hero than an athlete, and deservedly so.

The 10-time All-Star retired from the game in 2016 at the age of 40, with three World Series rings and more swagger than any one man should have. Everything he did just seemed so effortlessly cool, so why should a visit to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown be any different?

The tour was a celebration of the history of the sport and the career of David Ortiz. It was contextualized by Boston 25 News on Twitter.

Boston 25 News @boston25 With the chants echoing in the Plaque Gallery as he entered, David Ortiz felt right at home inside the Hall of Fame. boston25news.com/news/local/pap… With the chants echoing in the Plaque Gallery as he entered, David Ortiz felt right at home inside the Hall of Fame. boston25news.com/news/local/pap…

David Ortiz is so naturally charismatic and entertaining, people just can't help but love him.

The Boston Red Sox and David Ortiz were the perfect pairing.

David Ortiz began his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins, where he was a good player for six years before joining the Boston Red Sox in 2003. His career immediately took off with his new team. He hit 31 homers and came in fifth place in MVP voting that first year. He would remain one of the best players in baseball for the rest of his career.

There was some question whether or not David Ortiz would be voted into the Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot, as the Hall of Fame voters are notoriously difficult to predict. Thankfully, the voters made the right move and avoided what would have been a Boston fan uprising, the likes of which haven't been seen since 1776. Big Papi is rightfully in the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Career highlights from David Ortiz are some of the most electric in baseball. A great compilation was posted by the MLB on YouTube.

"Big Papi" David Ortiz is a fantastic ambassador for the sport of baseball, a lovable figure to the world, and a hero for fans of the Boston Red Sox. His legacy will reside in the same hallowed halls that host Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Ken Griffey Jr.

