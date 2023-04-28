Before Alex Cora became the manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2017, he spent the previous two seasons as a bench coach for the Houston Astros. While there, he won the 2017 World Series.

The Puerto-Rican former player was hired as the Red Sox' head coach on account of his ostensible prowess in a subordinate role to then-Astros skipper AJ Hinch. After managing the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series, Cora really did seem like the best in the business.

However, in January 2020, some bombshell revelations about the 2017 Astros' integrity threatened to derail Cora's career and credibility in one go.

The results of an investigation by the MLB implicated Cora in two separate electronic sign-stealing scandals: with the Houston Astros in 2017, and with the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

On the heels of the charges, Cora parted ways with the Red Sox and was also suspended for the entirety of the shortened 2020 season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Breaking: Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have agreed to part ways after findings and Commisioner's ruling in sign-stealing investigation Breaking: Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have agreed to part ways after findings and Commisioner's ruling in sign-stealing investigation https://t.co/bNbkjtpsPu

However, Alex Cora was re-hired by the Red Sox at the end of 2020 and has remained in the position ever since. Cora recently accused the Baltimore Orioles of employing the same dishonest sign-stealing tactics that he himself had green-lighted as a manager.

During the April 24 clash between the two AL East teams, Cora became convinced that the Orioles were anticipating pitch types from the Boston starter, Chris Sale. The 47-year old manager did not mince his words:

"“We’ve got to take a look at it and see if we find something."

Chris Sale lasted only five innings after surrendering 5 earned runs on 83 pitches. Alex Cora pointed to the stark disparity between Sale's normal whiff percentage, one of the highest in baseball, and the fact that the O's seemed able to connect with whatever pitch arrived.

The Orioles were able to muster no fewer than 9 hits in their five innings facing Sale, and won the game by a 5-4 margin. Following Alex Cora's comments, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde labeled Cora's comments as "disrespectful."

Frustration for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox with 2023 looking much like 2022

Despite having a .500 record at the time of this writing, the Red Sox once again find themselves in the bottom spot in the AL East.

With the gap between the Sox and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays having now expanded to eight games, Cora will need to do whatever he can to mitigate the harsh effects of losing. However, this does seem to be more than a little hypocritical.

