Boston Red Sox: MLB analyst downcast as team gets swept by Blue Jays, says it's 'depressing'

The Boston Red Sox suffered a humiliating series sweep against division rivals, Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they slipped further out of postseason contention. The Red Sox were decimated in the series finale at home, losing 13-1 at Fenway Park, with MLB analyst Jared Carrabis calling the team out on Twitter.

The Red Sox have been utterly inconsistent this season, struggling to continue their momentum for long stretches. Their series loss against Toronto marks their seventh loss in eight games following a five-game winning streak.

They were completely routed in the third game of the series where Toronto's lineup was all over the Boston pitchers. The middle part of the innings saw the Blue Jays notch up 11 runs from the third till the fifth innings with only one run in response from the Red Sox.

Jared Carrabis, a long-time fan of the Reds took to Twitter, to show his disappointment at the team's flailing fortunes. Apart from the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox have the worst five-game record in the American League.

"The Red Sox are so depressing," Carrabis tweeted.

Red Sox desperately need a few victories to remain in postseason contention

The series win for Toronto signalled that a lot of work needs to be done by the Alex Cora-led Red Sox.

They have now slipped to five games behind in the race for postseason contention. With the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners ahead of them in the Wild Card standings, Boston need to bounce back immediately in their next series against Cleveland Guardians.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays' three-game win marked their first against Boston this season after losing the first seven. With the win, they solidified their place in the last AL Wild Card position and are more than two games ahead of the next best team, the Mariners.