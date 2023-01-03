Boston Red Sox fans' discontent continued Monday as owner John Henry was booed while walking through the stands prior to the NHL Winter Classic that was being played at Fenway Park.
It was a rough go for Red Sox fans in 2022, and the angst showed little sign of stopping in 2023. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency this winter and stood mostly silent as big-name free agents came off the board.
While the team did pony up to buy Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida in December, fans are anxious at the radio silence surrounding third baseman Rafael Devers, who could depart via free agency after this season.
John Henry has ownership stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool of the English Premier League, and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins -- who play the Bruins in the Winter Classic.
The Red Sox, who hadn't won a World Series since 1918 when Henry assumed ownership in 2002, have won four championships since. However, there is a feeling in Boston that Henry and his ownership group are placing far less emphasis on the Red Sox's continued on-field success these days.
The Boston Red Sox dipped from a 90-72 record in 2021 to 78-84 in 2022, good for dead-last in the American League East one season after falling in six games to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. John Henry was largely invisible in Boston as his team hit the skids, leaving general manager Chaim Bloom to face the fire as the bad news flowed.
Of course, not all fans understood the booing of John Henry. While these are dark days, there may be a good bit of, "What have you done for me lately?" going on from a spoiled fan base.
Boston Red Sox have four titles with John Henry as owner
It is difficult to picture these days, since the Boston Red Sox have been one of the more successful MLB teams this century, but there was a time when the team had one of the longest title droughts in all sports.
Before the Red Sox won the 2004 World Series, the team had not won a championship since 1918. Boston had made the World Series four times since (1946, 1967, 1975, 1986), but had lost in seven games every time.
Since John Henry bought the team, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018) and have been regular playoff participants.