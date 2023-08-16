The Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino has a fascinating story on how he made it to the big leagues. The versatile pitcher that had been passed around the MLB, Venezuela, Mexican League and the Canadian League has finally found a home in Boston.

Bernardino, who was pitching with the Toros de Tijuana in 2021, has stepped up to be a key piece of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff this year. The 31-year-old has battled to work his way up the ladder and seems to have found a place at Fenway Park.

In a recent interview on the Boston Red Sox X account, Bernardino opened up on the joy of playing baseball.

"Just the fact that I'm even alive today is big for me," said Bernardino.

Bernardino had to grind to earn his spot in a big league lineup. The powerful lefty pitcher literally went door to door looking for an opportunity. Eventually, it was the Red Sox that took a shot on the reliever.

"It's been a grind for me and my family...The one thing to me is it's baseball. 60 feet, 6 inches. All my teammates are all the same -- different languages -- but we're all just normal dudes," said Bernardino per MLB.

Bernardino's story is one of persistence, resilience and determination. The pitcher, who was overlooked by many organizations, seems to have now settled into life in Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox are currently three games out of the wild card race

Claimed off the waivers from the Seattle Mariners, Brennan Bernardino has dominated what has been put in front of him.

So far this season, Bernardino has a 2.72 ERA and 1-1 record over 38 games. He has recorded well over a stikeout per inning with 45 strikeouts in 39.2 innings and has an impressive 1.13 WHIP.

Overall, he has a 2.79 ERA are a 1-2 record over 40 games and 42 innings ptiched.

The Red Sox are currently 10.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and three games out of the wild card. They hold a commanding 3.5 game lead over the New York Yankees.

Pitching will be key for Alex Cora and the Red Sox in the coming weeks. If they can keep it together, there is a realistic chance they squeeze their way into the playoffs.