It was a difficult 2022 for the Boston Red Sox. The team finished dead last in the American League East one season after advancing to the league's championship series. The offseason wasn't much better as the Red Sox failed to gain any traction in the free agent market, losing nearly as much as they brought in.

Members of Red Sox Nation are disgruntled. Boston president and CEO Sam Kennedy told MLB Network Radio that he isn't happy either.

"Losing in Boston sucks," he said.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly agreed to sign outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year, $7 million contract to prospectively fill a hole in centerfield for 2023. It was the second outfield acquisition the team has made this season, having also brought in Masataka Yoshida from Japan in December.

While the team also acquired Justin Turner, Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen, and Rafael Devers long-term, most Red Sox fans are still up in arms. Xavier Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Christian Vasquez were lost and the team missed out on some larger signings that might have moved the needle on Boston's 78-84 record last season.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was the number one target of the Boston Red Sox this winter. However, he signed with the Houston Astros early in the free agency period.

Boston Red Sox hope to avoid another 2022

Despite having "a strong willingness to spend" this past winter, according to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, Boston was never in play for the superstar free agents. This led fans to question owner John Henry and general manager Chaim Bloom.

Still, Kennedy insists that the team is not looking to backslide to the pre-2004 era, where the Boston Red Sox went without a World Series championship since 1918.

"We know what our expectations are and where we're going and that's to bring another World Series championship to Boston," he said.

A return to form -- or anything near it -- from often-injured staff ace Chris Sale would be a major pick-me-up for the downtrodden Red Sox. Sale, who is tied to Boston on a contract that will pay him $55 million through 2024, has pitched in just 11 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

