Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Key Matchups, Tickets, TV Listings, and more

The 2024 season will be a big test for the Boston Red Sox after a 2023 season that saw them go 78-84, which was enough for them to come at the bottom of their division, the AL East, for the third time in four seasons. If things have to change for this historic ballclub, it has to start with Spring Training.
Despite the fact that not many observers expect the team to contend for a divisional title this year, they have made some key offseason moves. Both Canadian slugger Tyler O'Neill and former Cy Young contender Lucas Giolito can now call themselves new members of the club.
These changes, however limited, have been enacted under the leadership of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Breslow, a former relief pitcher himself, won the 2013 World Series as a member of the Red Sox.
"MLB announces the Red Sox will play the Rays in the Dominican Republic in 2024. Spring training games on March 9-10 at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo." - Tyler Miliken
The Boston Red Sox will begin their spring training against the Baltimore Orioles on February 24, with a 1:05 pm ET start time at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Of their 34 contests, two games will be played in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, several divisional foes are set to make appearances on the calendar.
Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule 2024
Let's take a look at the Boston Red Sox' Spring Training schedule: The preseason will begin against the Orioles and finish with a game against the Texas Rangers.
Sat Feb. 24 @ Baltimore
Sun. Feb 24 @ Atlanta
Sun Feb 24 vs Minnesota
Mon Feb 26 vs Philadelphia
Tues Feb 27 @ St. Louis
Wed Feb 28 @ Washington
Thurs Feb 29 vs. Detroit
Fri March 1 @ Minnesota
Sat March 2 @ Tampa Bay
Sat March 2 vs. Washington
Sun March 3 vs. Toronto
Tues March 5 vs. Tampa Bay
Wed March 6 vs. Minnesota
Thurs March 7 @ Atlanta
Sat March 9 vs. Tampa Bay (in Dominican Republic)
Sun March 10 vs Tampa Bay (in Dominican Republic)
Mon March 11 vs. Pittsburgh
Tues March 12 vs St. Louis
Wed March 13 @ Yankees
Thurs March 14 @ Philadelphia
Fri March 15 vs Minnesota
Sat March 16 @ Baltimore
Sun March 17 @ Atlanta
Mon March 18 @ Minnesota
Tues March 19 vs. Tampa Bay
Thurs March 21 vs. Baltimore
Fri March 22 @ Toronto
Sat March 23 @ Pittsburgh
Sat March 23 vs. Minnesota
Sun March 24 vs. Atlanta
Mon March 25 @ Texas
Tues March 26 @ Texas
The Boston Red Sox will play every team in the AL East at least twice, save for only one game coming against the New York Yankees. Two games against the Tampa Bay Rays will take place in the Dominican Republic. Home games will be played at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.
Boston Red Sox Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets
As with all regular season games, Boston Red Sox spring training games will be broadcast on NESN. Additionally, some games, including their March 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, will be shown on ESPN.
For those looking to livestream, MLB.TV is the best place to stream, but ESPN+, MLB Network and Amazon Prime (if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription) are other valid options.
For ticket information, head to vividseats.com or mlb.com/redsox/tickets/spring-training.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.