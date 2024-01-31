Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Key Matchups, Tickets, TV Listings, and more

The 2024 season will be a big test for the Boston Red Sox after a 2023 season that saw them go 78-84, which was enough for them to come at the bottom of their division, the AL East, for the third time in four seasons. If things have to change for this historic ballclub, it has to start with Spring Training.

Despite the fact that not many observers expect the team to contend for a divisional title this year, they have made some key offseason moves. Both Canadian slugger Tyler O'Neill and former Cy Young contender Lucas Giolito can now call themselves new members of the club.

These changes, however limited, have been enacted under the leadership of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Breslow, a former relief pitcher himself, won the 2013 World Series as a member of the Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox will begin their spring training against the Baltimore Orioles on February 24, with a 1:05 pm ET start time at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Of their 34 contests, two games will be played in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, several divisional foes are set to make appearances on the calendar.

Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule 2024

Let's take a look at the Boston Red Sox' Spring Training schedule: The preseason will begin against the Orioles and finish with a game against the Texas Rangers.

Sat Feb. 24 @ Baltimore

Sun. Feb 24 @ Atlanta

Sun Feb 24 vs Minnesota

Mon Feb 26 vs Philadelphia

Tues Feb 27 @ St. Louis

Wed Feb 28 @ Washington

Thurs Feb 29 vs. Detroit

Fri March 1 @ Minnesota

Sat March 2 @ Tampa Bay

Sat March 2 vs. Washington

Sun March 3 vs. Toronto

Tues March 5 vs. Tampa Bay

Wed March 6 vs. Minnesota

Thurs March 7 @ Atlanta

Sat March 9 vs. Tampa Bay (in Dominican Republic)

Sun March 10 vs Tampa Bay (in Dominican Republic)

Mon March 11 vs. Pittsburgh

Tues March 12 vs St. Louis

Wed March 13 @ Yankees

Thurs March 14 @ Philadelphia

Fri March 15 vs Minnesota

Sat March 16 @ Baltimore

Sun March 17 @ Atlanta

Mon March 18 @ Minnesota

Tues March 19 vs. Tampa Bay

Thurs March 21 vs. Baltimore

Fri March 22 @ Toronto

Sat March 23 @ Pittsburgh

Sat March 23 vs. Minnesota

Sun March 24 vs. Atlanta

Mon March 25 @ Texas

Tues March 26 @ Texas

The Boston Red Sox will play every team in the AL East at least twice, save for only one game coming against the New York Yankees. Two games against the Tampa Bay Rays will take place in the Dominican Republic. Home games will be played at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

Boston Red Sox Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets

As with all regular season games, Boston Red Sox spring training games will be broadcast on NESN. Additionally, some games, including their March 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, will be shown on ESPN.

For those looking to livestream, MLB.TV is the best place to stream, but ESPN+, MLB Network and Amazon Prime (if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription) are other valid options.

For ticket information, head to vividseats.com or mlb.com/redsox/tickets/spring-training.

