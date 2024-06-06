Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox: In-Depth Analysis and Betting Predictions for June 6

On Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox will roll into the Windy City to kick off a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. While the Red Sox have gone 5-5 over their past ten, the Chicago White Sox have been the worst team in baseball, and their season stands to fall into complete obscurity if they cannot find a way to turn things around soon.

The first pitch is slated for 7:10 pm CT from Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago. Conditions this evening are expected to be partly cloudy with a high of around 75 degrees.

Tanner Houck vs White Sox

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

27 year-old Tanner Houck is set to make his thirteenth start of the season on Thursday. Houck has been one of the Red Sox best starters this year, and currently owns an ERA of just 1.85, and already has a complete game shutout under his belt this season, and allowed just one run in seven innings in his last start against the Detroit Tigers.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"A Maddux on 94 pitches! Tanner Houck tosses the first shutout of his career!" - MLB

Despite his strong showing so far this season, Houck has struggled against the White Sox over the course of his career. In four games, Houck is 0-3 with a 5.93 ERA.

Jake Woodford vs Red Sox

Jake Woodford is set to kick off the series on the bump for his club. Woodford, a former first round draft pick, has only made one start so far this season, in which he coughed up three earned runs and five hits in four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Although Woodford has over 80 career games under his belt, the 27 year-old has never faced the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head-to-Head

Coming into this game, the White Sox have lost 13 straight ballclubs, and their 15-47 record is the worst in baseball. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 31-31, and although fourth in the AL East, seem intent on chipping away at the divisional leaders.

Expand Tweet

""To have to hear that song again" John Schriffen has heard enough of "Go Cubs Go" as the Cubs walk it off against the White Sox. That's 13 losses in a row for the White Sox" - Awful Announcing

Last year, Chicago took four out of the six meetings. However, the two teams split the season series in both 2021 and 2022.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago White Sox Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• Boston Red Sox: -250

• Chicago White Sox: +200

The Chicago White Sox now lead the league in home runs against, while simeltanously being the team with the fewest home runs hit. Moreover, the fact that they tout the worst record in MLB gives Boston a significant advantage in the series opener.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 8.5: -110

• Under 8.5: -110

While neither team is offensively gifted, the fact that the Chicago White Sox' lead the American League in runs allowed means that there is certainly a chance of this being a high-scoring affair. Currently, the odds are even regarding whether or not the game will feature over 8.5 runs total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback