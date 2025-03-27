Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

MLB Opening Day is here at the Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox to kick off their 2025 campaign. Nathan Eovaldi took the mound for the home team while Garrett Crochet started for the Red Sox.

Eovaldi retired three straight to start the ball game, while Crochet, apart from allowing the walk to Wyatt Langford, easily finished the inning.

Eovaldi doubled down in the second innings, striking out three straight hitters to end the second. The Rangers scored their first run on Kevin Pillar's RBI single for the first run of the game. Corchet managed to escape the innings without any further damage.

The Red Sox equalized in the third inning on Ceddanne Rafaela's groundout, allowing Wilyer Abreu to score.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th r h e Boston Red Sox 0 0 1 - - - - - - 1 2 0 Texas Rangers 0 1 0 - - - - - - 1 2 0

Boston Red Sox Player Stats

Batting AB R H RBI HR SB BB K LOB AVG Jarren Duran LF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rafael Devers DH 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Alex Bregman 3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Triston Casas 1B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 •Trevor Story SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Kristian Campbell 2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Wilyer Abreu RF 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Connor Wong C 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Ceddanne Rafaela CF 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 13 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 3

Texas Rangers Players Stats

Batting AB R H RBI HR SB BB K LOB AVG Marcus Semien 2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Corey Seager DH 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Wyatt Langford LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Adolis García RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jake Burger 1B 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 •Josh Jung 3B 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Kevin Pillar CF 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Kyle Higashioka C 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Josh Smith SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 12 1 2 1 0 0 2 3

