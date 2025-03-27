Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Game player stats and box scores for March 27
MLB Opening Day is here at the Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox to kick off their 2025 campaign. Nathan Eovaldi took the mound for the home team while Garrett Crochet started for the Red Sox.
Eovaldi retired three straight to start the ball game, while Crochet, apart from allowing the walk to Wyatt Langford, easily finished the inning.
Eovaldi doubled down in the second innings, striking out three straight hitters to end the second. The Rangers scored their first run on Kevin Pillar's RBI single for the first run of the game. Corchet managed to escape the innings without any further damage.