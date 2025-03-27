  • home icon
  Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 27, 2025 21:21 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

MLB Opening Day is here at the Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox to kick off their 2025 campaign. Nathan Eovaldi took the mound for the home team while Garrett Crochet started for the Red Sox.

Eovaldi retired three straight to start the ball game, while Crochet, apart from allowing the walk to Wyatt Langford, easily finished the inning.

Eovaldi doubled down in the second innings, striking out three straight hitters to end the second. The Rangers scored their first run on Kevin Pillar's RBI single for the first run of the game. Corchet managed to escape the innings without any further damage.

The Red Sox equalized in the third inning on Ceddanne Rafaela's groundout, allowing Wilyer Abreu to score.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Box Score

1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th8th9thrhe
Boston Red Sox001------120
Texas Rangers010------120
Boston Red Sox Player Stats

BattingABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
Jarren DuranLF200000001.000
Rafael DeversDH200000021.000
Alex Bregman3B200000000.000
Triston Casas1B200000010.000
•Trevor StorySS100000010.000
Kristian Campbell2B100000010.000
Wilyer AbreuRF1110000001.000
Connor WongC1010000001.000
Ceddanne RafaelaCF100100001.000
Totals1312100053
Texas Rangers Players Stats

BattingABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
Marcus Semien2B200000012.000
Corey SeagerDH200000010.000
Wyatt LangfordLF100000100.000
Adolis GarcíaRF200000001.000
Jake Burger1B110000100.000
•Josh Jung3B1010000001.000
Kevin PillarCF1011000001.000
Kyle HigashiokaC100000002.000
Josh SmithSS100000012.000
Totals121210023

Edited by Krutik Jain
